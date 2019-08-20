MAINE COMMUNITY COLLEGE SYSTEM THE LATEST TO CHOOSE BRIGHTSPACE

D2L Becomes the Sole Learning Platform Supporting a Seven-College System

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that the Maine Community College System (MCCS) — a seven-college system distributed across the state of Maine — is the latest higher education system to make the switch to the Brightspace platform.

“In the past, we had different learning platforms running across our seven colleges, so when we had an opportunity to consolidate with a single system, we closely examined all the available options,” MCCS Chief Academic Officer Janet Sortor said. “It was apparent to us that D2L’s Brightspace stood out as the right fit for MCCS.”

MCCS provides associate degree, diploma and certificate programs directed at the educational, career and technical needs of Maine’s residents and the workforce needs of the State’s employers. MCCS’s seven community colleges serve over 25,000 people every year through 2-year degree programs, continuing education, and workforce development initiatives.

According to MCCS, Brightspace offered MCCS several advantages over competitor platforms including:

Flexibility and Consistency : Brightspace offered a platform that allows individual member colleges to customize it and use different tools — all while maintaining the same look and feel across the MCCS system.

: Brightspace offered a platform that allows individual member colleges to customize it and use different tools — all while maintaining the same look and feel across the MCCS system. Ease of Use: Reviewers — including faculty — found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, yet powerful and more than capable of meeting the complex and diverse needs across the statewide system.

Reviewers — including faculty — found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, yet powerful and more than capable of meeting the complex and diverse needs across the statewide system. A True Partnership: D2L’s commitment to continual improvement and working as a true partner with educators stood out as a clear advantage for Brightspace.

“Working with MCCS to identify and meet their needs has set the stage for a productive partnership now and into the future,” said Puneet Arora, Chief Revenue Officer. “It’s our privilege to do our part to help colleges across the state to meet the needs of learners and employers alike, and to train up the next generation of leaders and professionals who will continue to make Maine a great place to live and work.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which has been redesigned as their Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list . To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

