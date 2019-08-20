Ultrafiltration Market To Reach USD 3.05 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Ultrafiltration Market Size – USD 972.0 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.3%, Ultrafiltration industry Trends – Growing population and their demand for clean drinking water

The global ultrafiltration market is forecast to reach USD 3.05 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ultrafiltration is a membrane filtration in which forces like concentration gradients or pressure lead to a separation through a semipermeable membrane. In wastewater treatment, ultrafiltration devices are used to recycle and reuse water that contains virtually no physical solids.

Ultrafiltration can be used for removal of macromolecules and particulates and from raw water, to produce potable water. The process is used to replace existing secondary and tertiary filtration systems deployed in water-treatment plants or as standalone systems in secluded regions with growing population. Ultrafiltration processes are generally preferred over traditional treatment methods as there are no chemicals required in it, it provides consistent product quality regardless of feed quality, is of compact size, and is also capable of exceeding regulatory standards of water quality, achieving 90-100% pathogen removal.

The demand for ultrafiltration in North America is on the rise, due to the high level of pollution from industrial, commercial, and residential wastes. In the United States, 55% of the population lives within 50 miles of the coast and results in overcrowding and a significant increase in residential waste. This has led to the adoption of wastewater treatment plants in these areas. The increasing demand is expected to push upward in the coming future, due to the rise in pollutants and effluents ejected in water by industries, and it will act as a driver for the North America ultrafiltration market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Municipal treatment held a market share of 46.7% in the year 2018. Municipal wastewater treatment practice evolved primarily to accommodate discharge of treated effluents to surface waters, and not to facilitate the use of effluent on crops. This type of wastewater treatment typically comprises of three-stage treatment, i.e., preliminary treatment, primary treatment, and secondary treatment.

Polymeric ultrafiltration type is forecasted to hold a market share of 59.8% in the year 2026. Polymeric surfactants have been extensively used in ultrafiltration processes such as membrane cleaning, removal of surfactants or other organic toxic compounds and metal ions from solutions, and estimation of interactions at surfactant and membrane interface.

Hollow Fibre is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. Ultrafiltration was firstly developed in the ’70s for liquid treatment, notably in the dairy Industry. With its strong development for drinking water at a large scale, ultrafiltration on hollow fiber membrane is now known as a clean, efficient and inexpensive technique for water purification in domestic and industrial fields.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 43.4% in the year 2018. The region provides a lucrative opportunity for the ultrafiltration market. The rise in awareness of water and wastewater treatment and growing scarcity of freshwater are expected to propel the demand for ultrafiltration during the forecast period.

In April 2018, Pentair announced that it would build an innovation center in North Carolina. The center is expected to help in innovating products for swimming pools and other water treatment solutions. This development will help the company broaden its water treatment portfolio by launching new products.

Key participants Pentair, Dowdupont, Inge, Pall Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems, 3M, Hydranautics, Hyflux, Toray Industries, Inc., and Alfa Laval, among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ultrafiltration market on the basis of type, module, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Polymeric

Ceramic

Module Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hollow Fibre

Plate and Frame

Tubular

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Municipal Treatment

Industrial Treatment

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

