TEKBRANDS LLC ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES, PROMOTIONS

Familiar Faces Ready to Take on New Executive Leadership Roles

/EIN News/ --

Omaha, Nebraska, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TekBrands LLC, parent company of AccuQuilt, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros, and MemoryStitch, today announced a change in the company’s leadership and a number of key promotions aimed at fostering future growth.

Greg Gaggini has informed the Board of Directors and staff that he plans to leave his post as President to pursue his passion of coaching and mentoring companies. CEO Steve Nabity and the executive team will assume Gaggini’s duties.

Gaggini, a veteran in the marketing world, has been with TekBrands LLC for 14 years, supporting the company in a number of new business ventures. He will remain at TekBrands LLC as a consultant.

“It’s been my privilege to be part of the TekBrands LLC team. We have accomplished a great deal together and I am confident that the team will continue to be successful,” said Greg Gaggini. “I am excited to start my next chapter of life consulting which has been a passion of mine for a very long time,” said Gaggini.

“We can’t thank Greg enough for his many years of service to our company. He has been instrumental in making TekBrands LLC a success and driving growth,” said Steve Nabity, TekBrands LLC Chief Energizing Officer. “While I am sorry to see him step away from the role of President, I am excited that he will be staying on as a consultant while pursuing his passion,” said Nabity.

A number of long-time employees will assume leadership roles and take on added responsibilities to keep the company on its current path of rapid growth and expansion.

Lynn Gibney has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer after spending many years leading marketing and product development initiatives. Gibney has been with the company for more than 21 years and was one of the original members to start AccuQuilt.

Jamie Nichols, who joined the company seven years ago, has been instrumental in creating a solid financial position for the company and will take on added responsibilities as Controller. She will continue to lead the effort to modernize the financial systems and processes for TekBrands LLC.

Justin Tefft is the new VP of Operations for all TekBrands LLC companies. He has been with the company for 10 years, most recently serving as the Director of Operations for AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros, and MemoryStitch, Justin is eager for the opportunity to tackle this important leadership role.

Joy Banfield has been promoted to Chief of Staff of TekBrands LLC. Joy is ready to assume the critical role of ‘right hand’ to the CEO, leading talent, culture, and community engagement. Previously the Director of Talent, Joy will continue to focus on cultivating the enviable culture that exists at TekBrands LLC.

“Our future is bright and we are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented individuals inside our organization who consistently embrace change, explore opportunities, and push boundaries. They are poised and ready to take TekBrands LLC to the next level,” said Nabity.



ABOUT TEKBRANDS LLC

Headquartered in Omaha, Neb., TekBrands LLC is home to a series of multi-channel marketers providing premier solutions across a multitude of industries. Our brands AccuQuilt, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros, and MemoryStitch, constantly strive to deliver an exceptional customer experience and quality products that save valuable time. Quilters, educators, craft retailers, paper crafters, stationery designers, as well as professionals from medical, automotive, packaging and advertising fields experience first-hand the unique culture created by our innovative employees.

For more information on our dynamic brands, please visit https://tekbrandsllc.com/

Joy Banfield TekBrands, LLC 402-934-1110 joy.banfield@tekbrandsllc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.