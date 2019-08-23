Brooke Woods Partners with L'Amy America Eyewear For Her Summer Radio Tour

Brooke Woods

Brooke Woods Kicks Off Her Summer Radio Tour Sporting Her L'Amy America Nicole Miller Runway Sunnies

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooke Woods is excited to announce that L'Amy America contacted her to be a partner for their beautiful line of Nicole Miller Runway Limited Edition designer sunglasses. Woods will be on the road visiting country radio stations sporting these stylish sunnies. Check out more Nicole Miller Designs here- https://www.lamyamerica.com/catalog/nicole-miller

She hit the road this past week to start her summer radio tour visiting country radio stations in the southeast promoting her current single "Ain't Kissing Nobody".

Woods will continue her travels to country radio stations in Fl,GA,AL,LA and moving her way up into AR,TN and KY in late summer and early fall of this year.

This is only the beginning for Woods as she continues to climb on the country charts with her single "Ain't Kissing Nobody", not only in the U.S., but abroad as well. This single is also garnering attention and exposure with her current video to the project. Watch it Here! Brooke Woods was signed in 2018 to her label MC1 Nashville, which released her current single and is continuing to impress the industry.

