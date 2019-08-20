Choline: A New Prenatal Supplement to Improve a Child’s Mental Health - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

/EIN News/ --

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free interactive webinar on “Choline: A New Prenatal Supplement to Improve a Child’s Mental Health” on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 2pm to 3pm ET. M. Camille Hoffman, M.D., MSc, Associate Professor, Departments of Ob-Gyn & Psychiatry, University of Colorado School of Medicine will be the presenter.

Choline is an essential nutrient that, amongst other things, plays a key role in the fetal brain developing well while still in the womb. Even so, one mother in five does not get enough choline in her diet during pregnancy. Dr. Hoffman’s team has conducted clinical trials in which expectant mothers were given choline, via supplements, starting in the second trimester of pregnancy and continuing until birth. Results so far suggest that children born to mothers receiving choline supplements during pregnancy have significantly lower risk of developing serious brain disorders such as schizophrenia. Dr. Hoffman will discuss this and other dietary strategies that evidence suggests may help prevent serious mental illness in our children. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the public television show “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/septemberwebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

BBRF awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $394 million to fund more than 4,700 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $3.9 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in our research grants. The Foundation’s operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants.

