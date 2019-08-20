ReversingLabs Launches Channel Partner Optimization Program

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs , a leading provider of destructive object insights delivering enterprise-scale file analysis, threat hunting, and malware intelligence solutions today announced its channel Partner Optimization Program (POP) and deal registration program for resale partners. With ReversingLabs destructive object insights, partners can help customers optimize existing security investment visibility at the speed, accuracy, and scale needed for today’s security operations, IT, architecture and software development teams.

“ReversingLabs operates a channel-first sales and support model because we understand the importance of engaging with partners who bring the market knowledge, experience, reach, and relationships to deliver our industry-leading solutions to the customers that can benefit from them most,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-Founder, ReversingLabs. “We collaborate closely with our partners to reach our shared goals, and we recognize and reward them for their commitment by offering benefits including partner sales and technical enablement, training and education, programmatic discounts, marketing enablement and assistance.”

ReversingLabs POP is a global network of top solution providers, including global system integrators, value-added resellers, and global solution providers, and has a primary objective of fostering joint success by providing compelling top-line and bottom-line growth opportunities to partners. Partners are provided with the resources, training, management support, business planning, leads, and opportunity and deal registration discounts to increase growth and revenue. ReversingLabs award-winning malware analysis, file reputation and static file analysis provide industry-leading protection from today’s advanced threats, helping partners to establish breakthrough go-to-market service offerings while driving new revenue streams.

“ReversingLabs is committed to supporting our partners’ unique business models by providing the solution value, support, profitability, and marketing resources they need to be successful in an increasingly complex environment,” said Philip Labas, Senior Director, Global Channels, ReversingLabs. “ReversingLabs integrates with and complements many of the top security solutions sold by our partners. By leveraging existing customer investments in these technologies, ReversingLabs partners can extend the value of those investments, driving down SOC costs and enabling orchestrated response to today's complex attacks. This, in turn, optimizes partner value within their customer base and drives additional revenue streams.”

With the largest repository of malware and goodware in the industry of more than 8 billion files and objects, and integrations with leading security solutions in endpoint, email, SIEM/SOAR, sandbox and threat intelligence, ReversingLabs improves the value of existing security investments by detecting destructive objects that have evaded traditional solutions. Leveraging ReversingLabs Titanium Platform, partners can extend the value of customers’ investments, providing continuous and integrated insight for security teams to effectively dissect and analyze destructive objects—unwanted, vulnerable and malware-infected destructive files, emails, attachments, binaries, and third-party and open source code—as they confront the proliferation of web, mobile, IoT device and API connectivity and evolving attack vectors.

“We’re excited to partner with ReversingLabs to advance AccessIT Group’s mission of providing personalized services, tailored solutions, and full spectrum security programs to help organizations design, develop, and drive cybersecurity systems that enable them to uphold the confidentiality, integrity and availability of their valuable data and assets,” said Joe Luciano, CEO and Vice President of Sales at reseller partner AccessIT Group. “ReversingLabs provides lower security operation center costs, decreased risk, and greater return on investment of existing security tools through their truly unique static file analysis, destructive object insights, and threat hunting capabilities, and we’re now able to share this value with our customers.”

ReversingLabs flexible partner programs and resources align to the level of commitment that best suits a partner’s business needs. ReversingLabs channel program members of all levels enjoy highly competitive gross profit margins, regional sales and technical support, and a wide range of marketing and sales enablement tools available through an easily-accessible POP partner portal.

For additional information on ReversingLabs Partner Optimization Program, and to see how the company is supporting partners across North America, Europe, and Asia, visit https://www.reversinglabs.com/reseller-partners .

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs helps organizations to find and neutralize the enemy within. Providing advanced malware analysis and insights into destructive files and objects, ReversingLabs addresses the latest attacks, advanced persistent threats and polymorphic malware. ReversingLabs has become an essential threat solution across the most advanced security companies in the industry, while supporting all industries searching for a better way to get at the root of the web, mobile, email, cloud, app development and supply chain threat problem, of which files and objects have become major risk contributors.

Through its Titanium Platform, ReversingLabs delivers automated static analysis and file reputation services that represent the fastest and most accurate insights in the industry, finding the hidden objects that are armed to destroy enterprise business value. We maintain the largest repository of malware and goodware in the industry of more than 8 billion files and objects, and are the only vendor to speed analysis of files in milliseconds. ReversingLabs seamlessly integrates at scale across the enterprise with connectors that integrate with existing security investments, reducing incident response time for SOC analysts, while providing high priority and detailed threat information for hunters to take quick action. Learn more at https://www.reversinglabs.com , or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

