LPL Financial Welcomes Benefit Funding Retirement Services

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Certified Retirement Counselors® Dennis Priest and Edmond Karam of Benefit Funding Retirement Services have joined LPL Financial’s corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and broker-dealer platforms. The financial advisors reported having served over $150 million of client brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Royal Alliance, part of the Advisor Group family of broker-dealers.



Karam can recall a significant moment during the vetting process when he knew LPL was the right fit for their firm. “We were blown away by our on-site visit. It was like seeing into the kitchen of your favorite restaurant. We saw the quality of the people, the attention to detail and the overall culture that makes up the company. It was truly impressive,” Karam said.

For Priest, LPL’s industry-leading capabilities were the driver. “LPL’s integrated platform and the tools within ClientWorks Connected are unlike anything out there. The technology resources make it easier for us to tailor reports and build portfolios that focus on our clients’ specific needs. We believe that with LPL’s partnership, we can continue to expand on the quality of services we provide our clients.”

Eager to connect to LPL’s culture and vast resources, the advisors are attending LPL’s three-day annual advisor conference, Focus 2019, which continues today in San Diego. “The timing is perfect. Coming to the conference was an ideal way to immerse ourselves in the culture and get hands-on experience with the technology and tools that can help us take our firm to the next level,” Karam said.

Priest founded Benefit Funding Retirement Services in 2007; Karam joined him in 2009. The two financial advisors work as a team to serve clients throughout Southern California who are near or in retirement. “We provide comprehensive wealth management to our clients, mapping out their retirement goals to help them live their best lives in retirement and leave a lasting legacy to their heirs,” said Priest, who has been in the industry since 1983. “I consider this profession a calling. The work we do has a major impact on our clients’ personal and financial lives. It’s rewarding when you see your clients hit financial milestones and fulfill their personal dreams.”

The advisors are supported by office manager Candice Moulas and Priest’s sons. Jordan Priest is currently licensed, working toward a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation, and Austin Priest plans to enroll this fall in LPL’s Independent Advisor Institute, taking advantage of the program’s training and support to embark on his career as a financial advisor within his father’s firm.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “Our focus every day is on how we can be the best partner to our advisors, so they can be the best partner to their clients. I think what Dennis, Edmond and the entire team will find during the conference is that what they saw in that home office visit is what you find behind the door every day—one team on one mission, working on behalf of our advisors so they can be successful. We welcome them to the LPL family and look forward to being their partner in building and growing their independent practice.”

