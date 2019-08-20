RedTeam Introduces TeamPlayer, a New Subcontractor Collaboration App

TeamPlayer gives subcontractors instant mobile access to construction project details

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam Software , the cloud-based construction management software provider, today announces its new app, TeamPlayer. TeamPlayer facilitates subcontractor collaboration by making it easier for all team members to access and respond to critical documents and transactions, resulting in more efficient communication, reduced risk, greater accountability, increased compliance and an overall improved subcontract relationship.



The app is free for subcontractors, granting them instant access to documents shared with them via RedTeam’s project management software. Subcontractors can view the status of their contracts, change orders, credentials, lien waivers, submittals and punch items. Users can also share day-to-day performance updates in real time and check in and check out at project sites based on their location.

TeamPlayer also addresses construction billing pain points. Improperly prepared or non-conforming applications for payment slow down cash flow and require costly administrative intervention to make corrections. Using TeamPlayer, Electronic Applications for Payment (eApps) streamline the subcontractor invoicing and payment process and are simple to create.

“The success of construction projects depends largely on the collaboration and communication between and amongst contractors and subcontractors. Updates to a project’s plan or unforeseen delays can change the trajectory of the project quickly,” said Michael Wright, CEO of RedTeam. “We created TeamPlayer as a solution that is free for subcontractors to use as part of the contractor’s use of RedTeam, helping entire projects to remain on-schedule and on-budget.”

TeamPlayer is available to be activated to RedTeam’s cloud-based construction project management software. Subcontractors can download and use the app for free or upgrade to a paid subscription to maintain protected access to the documentation they are collaborating on and access administrative controls. Over the weeks and months to come, TeamPlayer will incorporate many new functionalities, like field change order management, project check-in and subcontractors' daily reports.

To learn more about TeamPlayer, visit https://www.redteam.com/teamplayer/ .

To learn more about RedTeam, visit https://www.redteam.com .

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software offers the most comprehensive cloud-based solution for construction project and accounting management. With intuitive social design interface and real-time updates, RedTeam enables construction and accounting teams to collaborate effectively online at all stages of a project - from business development and pre-construction to closeout. For more information on RedTeam, visit https://www.redteam.com .

