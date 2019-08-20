Canbiola Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- Revenue Increased by 311%



Closed $3.9 Million Equity Raise Completed

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canbiola, Inc. ( OTCQB: CANB ) (“Canbiola” or the “Company”), a developer, manufacturer and seller of a variety of hemp-derived THC-Free Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate products such as oils, drops/tinctures, creams, moisturizers, chews, and capsules, announced today the company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Key Financial Highlights for Q2 2019:

Revenues increased by 311% to $633,579

Gross margin of 52.8%

Operating loss of $1,435,289, included $959,948 in non-cash stock-based compensation

Closed $3,936,700 cash raised subsequent to the end of the quarter

Key Business Highlights for Q2 2019:

Appointed David Woycik, Jr. to Corporate Advisory Board

Completed a 300% increased investment in its Duramed division to combat the opioid crisis

Conducted its Annual Shareholder Meeting on June 14

Created a joint venture with NY SHI and Shi Farms to become vertically integrated

Management Commentary

“Our second-quarter results reflect the continued business traction and growth we are achieving from the wide variety of our CBD products. Our focus on the medical community has been key in driving our growth, as our products are now in over 300 medical offices and health professionals,” commented, Canbiola Chief Executive Officer Marco Alfonsi. “During the second quarter and with the subsequent closing in July, we have become vertically integrated with our joint venture with NY SHI and Shi Farms. This is a major inflection point for our Company as we seek to become a major player in the New York hemp market. This joint venture enables us to partner with local farmers to assist them in growing their business and providing us with access and rights to acquire certain isolate which will be beneficial in costs and differentiate our value.”

Recently Announced Joint Venture:

NY SHI and Shi Farms – June 12 (Letter of Intent) and July 22 (Closing)

Canbiola and its wholly-owned subsidiary, NY Hemp Depot LLC, has officially formed a joint venture with NY – SHI, LLC (“NY – SHI”) and EWSD I LLC dba Shi Farms (“Shi Farms”), a vertically-integrated high - CBD hemp cultivation company, to aggregate and purchase fully-grown, harvested industrial hemp from third-party farmers in the State of New York.

The joint venture will operate the NY Hemp Depot Facility for hemp processing in the State of New York. Additionally, it may also sell feminized seeds, clones, and additional materials required to grow industrial hemp and maximize CBD potency. NY – SHI’s cultivating license will be amended to add the NY Hemp Depot Facility. The NY Hemp Depot Facility will empower and enable local farmers, both indoor and outdoor, with technologies, products, and services to help them grow their businesses and revenues. The joint venture plans to aggregate and purchase fully-grown, harvested industrial hemp from farmers in New York, who are growing such industrial hemp on their own properties and, in the future, to solicit farmers to grow industrial hemp on behalf of the joint venture under NY – SHI’s cultivating license.

NY Hemp Depot LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canbiola, has full and complete discretion to manage and control the joint venture. NY Hemp Depot LLC is providing a building for the operation of the NY Hemp Depot Facility, location services, management, and day-to-day operations, and services for the recruitment of farmers.

Shi Farms, which is a dba for EWSD I, LLC, is a licensed Hemp Cultivation Operation under the Colorado Department of Agriculture, operating a 300-acre farm and 40,000 square feet of research greenhouses. NY – SHI is providing to the joint venture technical expertise regarding the growth and cultivation of industrial hemp, growing technology and expertise, use of its cultivating license that will be amended to add the NY Hemp Depot Facility, and services for the recruitment of farmers. NY – SHI agreed to sell certain products to the joint venture, including feminized hemp seeds and/or clone plants, at the prevailing market price for such products at the time of the sale, for the joint venture to sell to farmers.

Canbiola also has the right to acquire certain isolate from Shi Farms at the cost of processing the isolate from biomass. The biomass would be aggregated and then shipped to Shi Farms’ facility in Pueblo, Colorado, where it would be processed by Shi Farms’ other joint-venture partner, Mile High Labs, Inc. The amalgamation and processing will be done by Mile High Labs’ The Monster ( https://www.milehighlabs.com ). Shi Farms granted Canbiola’s wholly-owned subsidiary, NY Hemp Depot, LLC, a minority interest in the one and one-half percent payments due to Shi Farms in connection with its agreements with Mile High Labs, Inc.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019:

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $633,579, an increase of $479,388 or 311%, compared to $154,191 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $334,375, an increase of $227,036 or 212%, compared to $107,339 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The resulting gross margin was 52.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 69.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019, were $1,769,664, an increase of $1,193,890 or 207%, compared to $575,774 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, operating expenses included non-cash stock-based compensation of $959,948 paid to officers, employees, and service of consultants, compared to $344,869 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $1,435,289, an increase of $966,854, or 206%, compared to $468,435 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Adjusted operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $475,341, an increase of $351,775, or 285%, compared to $123,566 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted operating loss does not include non-cash stock-based compensation.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $1,437,491, an increase of $462,615, or 47%, compared to $974,876 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The resulting EPS loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was ($0.00) per diluted share, compared to ($0.00) per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019:

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $1,150,739, an increase of $926,779 or 414%, compared to $223,960 for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $588,982, an increase of $456,461 or 344%, compared to $132,521 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The resulting gross margin was 51.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 59.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019, were $3,196,339, an increase of $1,960,692 or 159%, compared to $1,235,647 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, operating expenses included non-cash stock-based compensation of $1,788,144 paid to officers, employees, and service of consultants, compared to $758,177 for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $2,607,357, an increase of $1,504,231, or 136%, compared to $1,103,126 for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Adjusted operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $819,203, an increase of $474,254, or 137%, compared to $344,949 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted operating loss does not include non-cash stock-based compensation.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $2,610,005, an increase of $2,042,687, or 360%, compared to $567,318 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The resulting EPS loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was ($0.00) per diluted share, compared to ($0.00) per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB ) is a vertically integrated conglomerate specializing in the manufacturing, formulation, and sale of THC-Free Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate products such as oils, drops/tinctures, gels, creams, moisturizers, chews, and capsules. All Canbiola products are organic and Non-GMO, free of impurities and contaminants, and formulated with the finest ingredients to the highest manufacturing standards. All products are certified for purity and accuracy by third-party laboratory verification.

Canbiola pursues an aggressive growth strategy through the continual development of proprietary products and the expansion of its offerings via strategic acquisitions in the healthcare and CBD industries.

Canbiola has created several innovative CBD product lines, marketed through targeted channels including:

The Canbiola clinical line, which is marketed and promoted through healthcare practitioners in the medical setting.

The Pure Leaf Oil (consumer brand) and Seven Chakras (spa brand) lines are sold through both online and brick & mortar retail outlets.

Canbiola’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Lacey, WA is operated by Pure Health Products LLC (PHP), a wholly-owned subsidiary that produces all of the Company’s CBD Isolate products, in addition to providing private label and white label solutions for companies looking to add high-quality CBD items to their offerings. Canbiola is passionate about improving people’s lives and we take pride in providing pure CBD products infused with organic and natural ingredients. We want customers to know that they are buying lab-tested, high-quality natural products at a great price.

Canbiola’s Radical Tactical LLC subsidiary produces CBD products in other forms including vapes and gums.

Duramed Inc. and DuramedNJ LLC, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Canbiola, further the mission of providing innovative products designed to improve people’s lives, aiming to reduce their use of opioid substances through the utilization of durable medical devices. This product line includes an FDA-approved wearable low-intensity ultrasound SAM (Sustained Acoustic Medicine) device delivering multi-hour treatment intended to accelerate healing, improve function for musculoskeletal injuries (muscle, tendon, ligament) and reduce chronic pain (without opioid pain medication).

With the creation of its newest wholly-owned subsidiary, NY Hemp Depot LLC, Canbiola has attained complete vertical integration, allowing it to fully control the supply chain from seed to sale, develop customized products and maximize profit margins. Through the utilization of its newly acquired NY State Hemp Cultivation License, the Company contracts with farmers throughout the state of NY to cultivate specific strains of hemp, which is then processed into CBD Isolate products to Canbiola’s exacting manufacturing standards and specifications at the Company’s laboratory and production facility.

For more information about Canbiola, Inc., please visit: Canbiola.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Canbiola’s financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Canbiola provides Adjusted Operating/EBITDA as supplemental measures of its performance.

To provide investors with additional insight and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and decision-making surrounding pro forma operations, we supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures of earnings. EBITDA represents net income before income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and change in fair value of derivative liabilities. Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by the number of fully diluted shares outstanding. Our management uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS as financial measures to evaluate the profitability and efficiency of our business model. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to access the strength of the underlying operations of our business. These adjustments and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them provide supplemental information to analyze our operations between periods and overtime. We find this especially useful when reviewing pro forma results of operations, which include large non-cash amortizations of intangible assets from acquisitions and stock-based compensation. Investors should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

Follow Canbiola on:

Twitter @CanbiolaHealth

Instagram @canbiola.inc or @canbiola_cbd or @canbiola_medical_cbd

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook

Investors and Media:

IR@canbiola.com

(516) 595-9544

Canbiola, Inc., and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 413,098 $ 807,747 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and $0, respectively 588,560 39,172 Inventory 87,854 87,104 Prepaid expenses – current 310,747 210,351 Other receivable – current 5,000 - Total current assets 1,405,259 1,144,374 Property and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation of $48,512 and $20,248, respectively 991,811 59,619 Other assets: Deposit – noncurrent 19,786 48,726 Prepaid expenses – noncurrent 2,688,565 2,365,719 Note receivable – noncurrent 19,390 19,389 Other receivable – noncurrent 15,225 - Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $7,160 and $0, respectively 191,495 - Goodwill 55,849 55,849 Right-of-Use Asset, net of accumulated depreciation of $8,767 and $0, respectively 81,824 - Total other assets 3,072,134 2,489,683 Total assets $ 5,469,204 $ 3,693,675 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficiency Current liabilities: Notes and loans payable $ 15,841 $ 19,205 Accounts payable 91,135 73,059 Accrued officers’ compensation 68,750 68,750 Other accrued expenses payable 33,177 43,778 Current portion of lease liability 32,552 - Total current liabilities 241,455 204,792 Non-current portion of lease liability 50,582 - Total liabilities 292,037 204,792 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 14) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, authorized 5,000,000 shares: Series A Preferred stock, no par value: authorized 20 shares, issued and outstanding 20 and 18 shares, respectively 5,539,174 4,557,424 Series B Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: authorized 500,000 shares, issued and outstanding 342,853 and 499,958 shares, respectively 322 479 Common stock, no par value; authorized 1,500,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 595,171,059 and 440,566,325 shares, respectively 19,941,253 16,624,557 Additional Paid-in capital 872,976 872,976 Additional Paid-in capital – Stock Options (Note 11) 202,200 202,200 Accumulated deficit (21,378,758 ) (18,768,753 ) Total stockholders’ equity 5,177,167 3,488,883 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,469,204 $ 3,693,675





Canbiola, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Product Sales $ 1,147,139 $ 211,203 $ 631,779 $ 148,234 Service Revenue 3,600 12,757 1,800 5,957 Total Revenues 1,150,739 223,960 633,579 154,191 Cost of product sales 561,757 91,439 299,204 46,852 Gross Profit 588,982 132,521 334,375 107,339 Operating costs and expenses: Officers and director’s compensation (including stock- based compensation of $834,230, $185,400, $336,882, and $0, respectively) 1,274,688 321,650 829,138 58,850 Consulting fees (including stock-based compensation of $953,914, $572,777, $388,138 and $344,869 respectively) 1,091,086 643,676 427,335 367,769 Advertising expense 153,762 37,008 127,374 14,675 Hosting expense 7,917 7,478 7,467 3,810 Rent expense 12,344 33,065 484 16,800 Professional fees 112,016 70,339 74,180 56,956 Depreciation of property and equipment 14,297 1,604 11,532 801 Amortization of intangible assets 7,160 - 4,966 - Other 523,069 120,827 287,188 56,113 Total operating expenses 3,196,339 1,235,647 1,769,664 575,774 Loss from operations (2,607,357 ) (1,103,126 ) (1,435,289 ) (468,435 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 317 5,024 317 2,512 Income from derivative liability - 844,051 - (231,655 ) Loss on stock issuance (185,104 ) (185,104 ) Loss on debt conversion (57,738 ) (57,738 ) Interest expense (including amortization of debt discounts of $0 and $54,165, respectively) (2,965 ) (70,425 ) (2,519 ) (34,456 ) Other income (expense) - net (2,648 ) 535,808 (2,202 ) (506,441 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (2,610,005 ) (567,318 ) (1,437,491 ) (974,876 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Loss and comprehensive loss $ (2,610,005 ) $ (567,318 ) (1,437,491 ) (974,876 ) Net income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 0.00 0.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding – Basic 532,985,996 232,957,482 564,041,249 236,270,276 Diluted 781,082,928 371,751,524 715,286,813 377,833,277





Canbiola, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating Activities: Net loss $ (2,610,005 ) $ (567,318 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock based compensation, net of prepaid stock-

based consulting fees 1,553,216 758,177 Loss on stock issuance - 185,104 Loss on debt conversion - 57,738 Debt issuance expense - 14,000 Expense from derivative liability - (844,051 ) Depreciation of property and equipment - General 14,296 1,604 Depreciation of property and equipment - COGS 24,973 - Amortization of intangible assets 7,160 - Amortization of debt discounts - 54,165 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (549,388 ) (8,057 ) Inventory (750 ) 2,712 Prepaid expenses (7,850 ) - Other receivable (20,225 ) - Security deposit 28,940 - Accounts payable 18,076 (10,906 ) Accrued officers’ compensation - 72,500 Other accrued expenses payable (10,601 ) 10,607 Net cash used in operating activities (1,317,230 ) (273,725 ) Investing Activities: Intangible assets additions (50,000 ) - Fixed assets additions (962,698 ) (38,355 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,012,698 ) (38,355 ) Financing Activities: Repayments of notes and loans payable (3,364 ) - Repayments of lease liability (7,457 ) - Proceeds received from notes and loans payable - 135,000 Proceeds from sale of common stock 1,946,100 - Proceeds from sale of Series B preferred stock - 249,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,935,279 384,000 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (394,649 ) 71,920 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 807,747 1,652 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 413,098 $ 73,572 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid $ - $ - Interest paid $ - $ - NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of common stock in acquisition of Intangible assets $ 148,655 $ - Issuance of common stock in satisfaction of Officers compensation $ 54,340 $ - Issuance of common stock in satisfaction of debt $ - $ 15,000 Issuance of common stock in satisfaction of directors’ fees $ - $ 202,800 Issuance of common stock in satisfaction of Accrued interest $ - 4,246 Issuance of common stock for services rendered $ 497,220 $ -



