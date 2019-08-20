Competitive Power Ventures’ Projects Earn Two Combined Cycle Journal Best Practices Awards

Woodbridge Energy Center and St. Charles Energy Center Recognized

Silver Spring, MD, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) announced that two of its power generation facilities, the Woodbridge Energy Center (CPV Woodbridge) in Woodbridge, NJ, and St. Charles Energy Center in Waldorf, MD, won 2019 Best Practices Awards from Combined Cycle Journal (CCJ). CPV Woodbridge earned the highest honor with its Best of the Best Award win due to its outstanding inspection simplification and recordkeeping practices.

“We are honored that Combined Cycle Journal has recognized CPV and CAMS for our commitment to safety and performance at CPV Woodbridge and CPV St. Charles,” said Nick Rahn, CPV’s newly named leader of asset management. “By prioritizing plant modernization, developing new technologies with lower emissions and operating costs, we can help maintain the world’s most reliable electricity supply as we contribute toward a lower carbon future.”

“The CAMS management team is extremely proud of these significant achievements at CPV Woodbridge and CPV St. Charles and the recognition of Best Practices from our peers. CAMS team members are constantly seeking to improve safety, efficiency, and reliability, increase workforce knowledge, and enhance financial performance for project investors and owners. We are excited to continue building on these successes with CPV going forward,” said Eric Garrett, Executive Vice President of Operations for CAMS.

CPV holds safety as paramount, backed by company leadership, comprehensive training programs, and risk assessment. These measures have allowed CPV Woodbridge to reach its current generating capability of 725 megawatts, while avoiding more than five million tons of CO2 emissions. CPV Woodbridge also recycles and reuses wastewater from Middlesex County that would otherwise be discharged into the Raritan River, which helps minimize demands on local freshwater supplies.

CPV’s use of new technologies, leveraging industry best practices, and partnering with world class operators like CAMS are key to modernizing the nation’s electric grid, maximizing the value of our assets, and generating energy in ways that are consistent with our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. To learn more about our commitment to grid modernization, our communities, safety and the environment, visit CPV’s ESG webpage.

“CCJ recognizes the commendable job CPV has done to showcase two outstanding generating facilities in the power industry today,” said Bob Schwieger, the editor of the Combined Cycle Journal. “We congratulate CPV on their well-deserved 2019 awards for the Woodbridge and St. Charles Energy Centers for their commitment to best-in-class safety practices and performance.”

About CPV

Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) is uniquely positioned to leverage global technology and financial partnerships to help modernize America’s power generation. Together with our investors, partners, host communities and other key stakeholders, we are driven to improve our energy infrastructure by developing and operating power generation facilities using cutting edge, domestically available natural gas and renewable power technologies. Headquartered in Silver Spring, MD, with an office in Braintree, MA, the company has ownership interest in 4.2 GW of clean generation across the United States. The company’s Asset Management division currently manages more than 9,300 MW of fossil and renewable generating facilities in eight states for 11 different owner groups. For more information: www.cpv.com. Follow CPV on Twitter: @CPVEnergy

About CAMS

CAMS is a privately held services company committed to optimizing the performance of power generation, midstream, and oil & gas assets. Our experienced team of commercial, financial, and operations professionals are dedicated to operating and maintaining reliable, safe and cost-effective facilities.

Jennifer Villarreal Competitive Power Ventures 781-817-8978 jvillarreal@cpv.com



