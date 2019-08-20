Infinidat to Share Vision for Enterprise Storage at VMworld

Storage Leader to Exhibit at Conference; Executives to Discuss Industry Pain Points, Vision for Software-Defined On-Premises Storage Clouds

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , the market’s leading provider of multi-petabyte data storage solutions, today announced that it will discuss its vision for the future of enterprise-class storage and showcase its industry-leading products and services at the VMworld conference. VMworld, the industry’s top digital infrastructure event, will take place Aug. 25-29 in San Francisco.



Storage demands are shifting quickly as customers consume and transfer ever increasing volumes of data. To meet these growing demands, Infinidat has delivered a market-leading, software-defined enterprise storage system that supplies performance, ease-of-use, availability, security and economic value superior to traditional hardware-based storage arrays.

Infinidat recently extended its value proposition further with the announcement of its vision for the Infinidat Elastic Data Fabric. The fabric builds on Infinidat’s existing portfolio, incorporating newly released technologies and others planned for 2020, to support seamless workload mobility between systems, data centers and cloud storage while relegating data migrations to IT’s list of extinct technologies and services.

“Attendees come to VMworld to learn about where their industries are headed and what they need to do to optimize their infrastructures for change,” said Doc D’Errico, Chief Marketing Officer at Infinidat. “We look forward to the opportunity to share our vision with customers, prospects, analysts and other influencers on how enterprises need to move beyond hardware-based storage and embrace a new model for digital transformation.”

Infinidat will host a series of theatre speaking presentations at its VMworld booth (x443) to illustrate how the company empowers data-driven competitive advantage for enterprises and service providers at multi-petabyte scale. The series includes the following sessions:

Keynote presentation: Scale to Win – Aug. 27, 5:15 pm

Achieving 100% VM Availability – Aug. 25, 6:30 pm; Aug. 26, 1:30 pm; Aug. 27, 1:30 pm

Consolidate VMware for the Win – Aug. 26, 4:30 pm; Aug. 28, 2:30 pm

Simplifying VMware at Scale for the Win – Aug. 26, 2:30 pm; Aug. 28, 11:30 am

Public Clouds Compete, You Win – Aug. 27, 11:30 am

Encrypting VMware to Win – Aug. 26, 11:30 am; Aug. 28, 1:30 pm

Neural Cache: AI and ML for the Performance Win – Aug. 25, 5:30 pm; Aug. 26, 3:30 pm; Aug. 27, 2:30 pm

Redefining RTO for the Recovery Win – Aug. 27, 3:30 pm

Executives will also be on hand to discuss Infinidat’s product roadmap and engage in strategic conversations about the state of the storage business. If you’re interested in meeting with Infinidat, please use this link to book, or visit booth #443 at VMworld.

Founded in 2011 by storage industry pioneer Moshe Yanai, Infinidat helps customers empower data-driven competitive advantage at multi-petabyte scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture, an evolution and revolution in data management design over 30 years in the making, solves the conflicting requirements of bigger, faster, less expensive storage. Infinidat technology simultaneously delivers sub-millisecond latency, seven nines of reliability, and hyperscale capacity with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than incumbent storage technologies. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

