Rockset Releases Industry’s First Real-Time SQL for Amazon DynamoDB

DynamoDB users can now search and analyze their data using SQL in real time, making it possible to power live Tableau dashboards or build custom applications for operational analytics on DynamoDB

With DynamoDB usage maturing in organizations, there is an increasing need for operational analytics and real-time business reporting on it, which requires the ability to search transactional data, run aggregations and join the data with other datasets. As stated in the Amazon Web Services blog , “DynamoDB is not suitable for running scan operations or fetching a large volume of data because it’s designed for fast lookup using partition keys. Additionally, there are a number of constraints (like lack of support for powerful SQL functions such as group by, having, intersect and joins) in running complex queries against DynamoDB.”

Rockset is an operational analytics engine that is entirely serverless, which means it does not require provisioning, capacity planning or server administration in the cloud. Developers and data engineers can run complex queries with the full power of SQL and choose to visualize the data in live dashboards such as Tableau, or build custom applications using Rockset’s real-time SQL.

“Once provided with read access to a DynamoDB table, Rockset reflects changes as they occur in DynamoDB by making use of changelogs in DynamoDB streams. This gives users an up-to-date (within a few seconds) indexed version of their DynamoDB table in Rockset," said Venkat Venkataramani, CEO of Rockset. "And each SQL query against this table is distributed and executed in parallel to ensure that query results return in milliseconds."

With this release, Rockset supports the ability to:

Visualize DynamoDB data in leading SQL-based visualization tools, including BI market leader Tableau, Apache Superset, Redash and Grafana, in real time.

Build custom interactive dashboards and real-time applications using SQL on DynamoDB data.

Join DynamoDB data with data in Kafka event streams, Amazon Kinesis or Amazon S3.

Customers embrace DynamoDB analytics with Rockset:

“It’s extremely valuable for our operations team to have a complete picture of how our hundreds of remote agents are being utilized, as we need to be able to respond right away if there is any issue that may impact our service,” says Naresh Talluri, product manager at FULL Creative . “Building our dashboard on Rockset was the easiest way to analyze our call data in DynamoDB and get real-time insights on the metrics we care about.”

“We want to provide accountants an environment where they can work efficiently with crypto, so it’s important they have all the functionality they need to do their job,” says Yenwen Feng, CEO of Decore . “By building our search and analytics on top of Rockset, we make it possible for accountants to find and review transactions as needed. Using DynamoDB and Rockset together gives Decore the best of both worlds — fast writes and fast analytics — with no need to trade off between the two. Queries that were impossible with DynamoDB alone are now completing in milliseconds with Rockset. Anyone running analytics on DynamoDB can get better performance just by hooking up their applications to Rockset and connecting to DynamoDB.”

