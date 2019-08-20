Jersey Mike’s Turns to Auth0 for Identity Management

Nationwide sub franchise digitally transforms mobile app to improve user experience

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced that it has been selected by Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. to power the authentication behind its popular mobile app. The app provides hundreds of thousands of customers around the country with an efficient and engaging way to find locations, order on-the-go, earn and track loyalty points, and more.



Jersey Mike’s, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,000 locations open and under development nationwide, believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one in the same. As its customer base continued to grow, the company embarked on a digital transformation initiative to reinvigorate its mobile app and increase user adoption. Having previously relied on a proprietary authentication system developed in house, Jersey Mike’s knew that one of the primary foundational elements of this transformation process needed to be identity management.

“Not only did we have a specific timeline for the transformation of our mobile app, but were also in need of a secure and efficient way to migrate users to the new platform without any action required on our customers’ end,” said Scott Scherer, CIO, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems. “A digital innovation consultancy recommended Auth0 to us as a great fit for our needs, particularly because of their ability to do bulk migration. This feature alone saved a large amount of time, and more importantly, enabled our customers to access the new app without needing to reset their passwords.”

The app provides a seamless and secure login for Jersey Mike’s loyal customers and now facilitates them getting information they need, whenever they need it. Auth0’s bulk migration eliminated any burden on customers, further easing their overall experience with the Jersey Mike’s brand.

“Without the right solutions, app modernization is complex and can be a harrowing process – one that presents a lot of technical and resource-laden obstacles,” said Ghazi Masood, VP of Americas, Auth0. “Jersey Mike’s was intent on not impacting their customers’ login experience with the rollout of the new app and we are happy to have supported that. It is exciting to see the app’s user adoption continue to rise.”

Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), provides thousands of customers in every market sector with the only identity solution they need for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 2.5 billion logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company’s U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, support its global customers that are located in 70+ countries.

