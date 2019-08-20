Eve & Co Announces New Sales Channel: The Province of Manitoba

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that it has been approved by the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation (“MBLL”) to list non-medical adult-use cannabis throughout the province to licensed retailers approved for non-medical adult-use cannabis sales. The Company expects to begin shipping products to Manitoba in the next 4 weeks.



“We are very excited to work with the MBLL to expand our domestic sales channels. Manitoba presents an excellent market for Eve’s current and future product offerings and we are looking forward to sending out our initial orders in the next few weeks,” said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co.

ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATED

Eve & Co, through its wholly owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licenses under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and cannabis oil. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada’s first female founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation license from Health Canada in 2016.

Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licenced 220,000 sq. ft. scalable greenhouse production facility located in Strathroy, Ontario. Eve & Co has completed construction of an additional 780,000 sq. ft. expansion, bringing Eve & Co’s total greenhouse capacity to 1,000,000 sq. ft.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company’s expected timeline for shipping to Manitoba, opportunities for growth, future strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including those described in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the two and fourteen months ended December 31, 2018, which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.

For further information, please contact:

Melinda Rombouts

President and Chief Executive Officer

Eve & Co Incorporated

Telephone: (855) 628-6337

Landon Roedding

Chief Financial Officer

Eve & Co Incorporated

Telephone: (647) 473-4947







