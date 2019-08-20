Cardiovascular Drugs Market to be worth US$ 91.0 Billion by 2025, Says TMR

Hypertension and Smoking Leading Factors for Rising Consumption of Cardiovascular Drugs

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cardiovascular Drugs Market was valued approximately US$ 80.0 Bn in 2016 and is anticipated to register CAGR of over 1.0% from 2017 to 2025 to reach value of approximately US$ 91.0 Bn by 2025. Drug classes used to treat cardiovascular indications such as hyperlipidemia, hypertension are likely to fuel expansion of the global cardiovascular drugs market from 2017 to 2025.

The incidence of cardiovascular diseases has increased significantly across the globe, in 2016 nearly 17.9 million died from cardiovascular diseases based on the estimates given by the World Health Organization. Hypertension, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, or already established disease are considered risk factors resulting in to cardiovascular diseases or increasing the chances of suffering from it. People facing these disorders require early detection, and they need to manage through counselling and medicines as per their condition. Attributing to all these factors, the demand for cardiovascular drugs is skyrocketed and the global market for cardiovascular drugs is witnessing high growth.

Regional concentration of cardiovascular diseases is high in North America. According to American Heart Association states, that between 2013 and 2016 nearly 121.5 million adults in America had some form of cardiovascular disease. Smoking, healthy diet, physical activity, body weight, blood pressure, control of cholesterol, and blood sugar are the major factor on which cardiovascular diseases are analyzed. Smoking is one of the major cause leading to cardiovascular diseases and it is the leading preventable cause as well. Smoking is ranked fourth in instigating disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) as of 2016, and it took approximately 7.2 million lives in 2015. Thus with increasing number of smokers, chances of cardiovascular diseases is higher, which in turn increase the demand for cardiovascular drugs.

Hypertension is another significant factor contributing in high consumption of cardiovascular drugs. The demand for hypertension specific drugs such as Letairis, Tracleer, and other has increased massively as compared to diuretics, conventional beta blockers, and calcium channel blockers. Rise in these specific drugs are also projected to further fuel the demand in the cardiovascular drugs market. Apart from these two various other factors are also augmenting the demand for cardiovascular diseases, and in the forthcoming years, this market is likely to witness high growth.

In 2015, the American Heart Association’s research report stated that around 41.5% overall U.S. population was suffering some kind of cardiovascular disorder. It also forecasted that this will grow to 45% by 2035. According to the research study, changing dietary habits, consumption of junk and fast food, highly sedentary lifestyle are the key factors increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

In the same year, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States published a report that further highlighted that smoking, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure are the main culprits for causing heart diseases. Nearly half of the US population (around 47%) have at least one of these three risk factors.

Rise of cardiovascular diseases has become one of the major health-related problems across the globe. To tackle this, several leading players in the cardiovascular drugs market are investing heavily for the development of new drugs that are more efficient and have lesser side effects. It has led to a surge of opportunities for the development of the market with research analysts predicting that the global cardiovascular drug market will be worth US$91.0 billion by the end of 2025.

How Pipeline Drugs Spark Competition?

As mentioned before, the development of new drugs with greater efficiency and lesser side effects is imperative for market growth. Hyperlipidemia and hypertension are the main disorders that drug manufacturers are targeting. Launch of PCSK9 inhibitors in 2016 by Pfizer Inc., CETP inhibitor anacetrapib by Merck, and a new LDL lowering drug ETC 1002 by Esperion Therapeutics are some of the notable examples of the efforts taken by cardiovascular drug manufacturers to step up in the market.

However, there are some causes of concern for these drug manufacturers. One big cause of concern is the expiry of patent exclusivity of highly popular cardiovascular drugs. It has led to the spread of a large number of generic drugs in the market. A notable example is the AstraZeneca case. The company lost its hyperlipidemia treatment drug patent in early 2016 and in April 2016, the United States FDA gave its approval to Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc. to launch a generic drug.

The review is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled, “Cardiovascular Drugs Market (Drug Class - Anti hyperlipidemics, Anti-hypertensives, Anti-coagulants, Anti-fibrinolytics, Anti-arrhythmic; Distribution Channels - Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025.”

