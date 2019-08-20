Cresval Announces Board Changes

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval” or “the Company”) (CRV: TSX-V) announced today the resignation of Mr. Akash Patel from its Board of Directors and the appointment of Mr. Peter K. Jensen, LL.B., BCL, B.Sc.



“Cresval wishes to thank Mr. Patel for his contributions in guiding the Company and its management,” said Cresval President and CEO Lee Ann Wolfin. “We would welcome the opportunity to work with him in the future.”

New director Peter Jensen, who holds two law degrees from McGill University, brings a long and successful career in law, management and finance to the Cresval board. Mr. Jensen began his legal practice in 1981, focusing on the corporate and securities sectors in British Columbia. He has gained a wide range of international legal counselling experience with special expertise in trans-border transactions for companies operating in Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America. Mr. Jensen is a former and current director of numerous private and publicly traded companies and has assisted with financings in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

“Cresval’s management and directors are pleased to welcome Mr. Jensen to the Board,” said Ms. Wolfin. “His wide-ranging experience through the practice of law and his understanding of the challenges facing private and publicly-traded entities will provide immense value to the Company. We look forward to working with him.”

About Cresval:

Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company actively involved in three 100% owned projects situated near the productive Bralorne Gold camp in southwestern British Columbia.

For more information please visit www.cresval.com .

