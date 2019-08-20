C-Bond Systems’ Products Now Available in India through Distribution Agreement with Quantron Business Tech Solutions

Quantron, the latest distributor to join C-Bond’s growing international distribution network, has placed an initial order in excess of $25,000

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that its products are now available in India through a distribution agreement with Quantron Business Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd . Quantron has placed an initial order in excess of $25,000.



Quantron has rights to distribute all of C-Bond’s products in India but is initially focused on increasing sales of C-Bond NanoShield™. The companies are working together to establish a market presence in India.

C-Bond NanoShield protects and strengthens windshields by repairing the microscopic flaws and defects randomly distributed across the glass surface that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The product is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days.

C-Bond NanoShield and C-Bond NanoShield Plus are tested and validated to strengthen glass through a patent-pending nanotechnology emulsion that increases impact resistance. C-Bond NanoShield Plus features the same glass strengthening technology as C-Bond NanoShield and contains a hydrophobic to help improve driver visibility and reaction times in wet weather conditions.

“We are pleased to add Quantron to our growing international distribution network and they are showing great excitement over C-Bond NanoShield,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “We believe they will be able to establish a significant market presence for C-Bond NanoShield as they already have a strong niche in products that strengthen glass.”

About Quantron

Quantron is a high value-added distribution company engaged in distribution of products in multiple verticals and is a pioneer in taking novel products to the Indian and South Asian market with custom supply-chain solutions, marketing and localized repackaging solutions. Quantron has presence in distribution of products in the Automotive industry, Printing & Plotting industry, Mobile and Telecom accessories, Architectural safety & Façade films and is diversifying into other verticals. A strong distribution network combined with immense experience in launching new products makes Quantron a natural ally of C-Bond Systems, LLC - which has a deep-rooted culture of Innovation & Research.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a nanotechnology solutions company that improves and strengthens glass. It is the sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is the ONLY patent-protected nanotechnology product that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com , on Facebook , Twitter , or LinkedIn .

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that Quantron will be able to establish a significant market presence for C-Bond NanoShield as they already have a strong niche in products that strengthen glass; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to target the automotive glass market in India; the Company’s and its distributor’s ability to successfully commercialize its products in India; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 12, 2019, May 10, 2019, and November 14, 2018, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com



