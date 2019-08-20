ElectraMeccanica Appoints EV Auto Industry Executive David Neace as Director of Sales

Former Tesla Sr. Program Manager to Lead Sales Program for ElectraMeccanica

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("Meccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, announced today that David Neace is joining the Company as Director of Sales, to be based at the Company’s flagship sales, service and distribution center in Los Angeles, California. Neace joins Meccanica with over 20 years of expertise in sales management, with his most recent role as Senior Program Manager at Tesla, where he was key in creating both of the electric vehicle maker’s Employee Delivery and Factory Direct programs.



“I am pleased to appoint David Neace to Meccanica at this critical point as we move into mass production of our first vehicle, the SOLO,” said Meccanica CEO, Paul Rivera. “David will be tasked with establishing the corporate dealership network, developing fleet sales, increasing market presence, as well as other strategic initiatives.”

Neace’s most recent experience at Tesla included various senior level positions in both the energy and automotive businesses. Neace’s contributions to the sales process at Tesla played a major role in increasing sales and revenue for the EV automaker and significantly improving the vehicle purchasing experience.

“Joining Meccanica as Director of Sales fills me with the same excitement that I had when I first joined Tesla,” said Neace. “To be an integral part of another EV company’s mission to shift our society away from fossil fuels is awesome and the reason I am here. I am enthusiastic to be able to help bring such a unique electric vehicle to the market.”

About ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Company builds the innovative, all-electric SOLO, a single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute, and is developing the Tofino, an elegant high-performance two-seater electric roadster sports car. Both vehicles are tuned for an incredible driving experience while making your commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Intermeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 60 years. For more information, visit www.electrameccanica.com .

