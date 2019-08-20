Movement Industries Corp. (OTC: VSHC) Announces Letters of Intent to Acquire Two Mexican Companies

/EIN News/ -- Engages Third-Party Business Appraiser to Verify Assets and Valuations

Houston, TX, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Movement Industries Corp. (OTC PINK: VSHC) announced today that the company has engaged an outside business appraiser to verify the assets of two Mexican companies that have signed Letters of Intent to join the Movement Industries team. The companies being appraised are: Servicios Integrales Tamabra S.A de C.V. (Tamabra) and Integración de Sistemas de Actuación, SA de CV (Intesista). Mr. Linh Nguyen, Movement Industries CEO, stated, “Both of these companies bring strong leadership teams with great vision that will enhance our ability to deploy new technologies that empower industries to move the world. Their seamless operations and commitment to superior quality and customer service are evident by their ISO 9001 certifications. Intesista’s actuators are a perfect complement to our existing valve product lines and Tamabra will give us a nice foothold in the wellhead services space where we have huge plans for future growth.”

The two companies had over $8 million USD combined revenues in 2018 and are projecting 25-50% combined growth rates for 2019. Since all their revenues are currently generated in Mexico, we see huge upside potential as we expand their markets internationally and introduce their products and services to a global audience. Assuming both transactions are consummated, Movement Industries will be two steps closer to fulfilling its plan to acquire companies with $100MM in current revenues that each have the potential to at least double in size over the next five years.

Servicios Integrales Tamabra S.A de C.V. (Tamabra), based in Poza Rica, Mexico with offices in Houston, Texas, offers artificial lift, wellhead monitoring and intervention, and 24/7 on-site security presence. Tamabra also offers site design and construction services and transport to and from the production site. Most of Tamabra’s service agreements are long-term contracts that generate revenues based on the amount of production at each site. Tamabra’s integral management and quality systems are certified ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and OSHAS 18001:2007.

Integración de Sistemas de Actuación, SA de CV (Intesista), headquartered in Mexico City with four remote locations, offers solutions for the design, manufacture and installation of valve actuators, automatic valves, pipeline automation, and integral automation solutions. For 17 years, Intesista has maintained the highest technical, legal, and management standards for its clients. Intesista remains committed to environmental protection, pollution prevention, and personnel safety through continuous improvement of its quality, environmental, health and safety management practices. Intesista is certified ISO 9001:2015.

Movement Industries is continuing to work on final paperwork for additional LOI’s which we hope to disclose over the next few weeks. Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter @mvmntin for more updates as they become available.

About Movement Industries Corporation, formally Visual Healthcare Corp.

Movement Industries, formally Visual Healthcare Corp., invests in emerging growth companies in energy, oil & gas, renewables, and industrial manufacturing sectors. Movement's executive management team brings over 50 years of experience in the global energy market. The company’s growth strategy includes deepening products and services offered to existing customers as well as acquiring complementary business units.

Stay up-to-date by following Movement Industries at twitter.com/mvmntin or subscribe to updates at our website at https://mvmnt.in

To learn more about Tamabra, please visit their web sites at:

www.sitamabra.com (English) or https://serviciosintegralestamabra.com (Spanish).

For more information concerning Intesista, please visit their web site at: www.intesista.com .

Please direct all inquiries to:

Contact Information:

VSHC Shareholder/Investor Inquiries

LTN Capital Ventures

1-713-849-1300

investors@ltncap.com

Safe Harbor Statement – In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company’s future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company’s business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company’s website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.



