Hestia Investments Inc. Initiates Consulting and Capital Market Services for Patient Access Solutions, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Commack, New York, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive strategic advisory and consulting agreement with Hestia Insight, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Hestia Investments, Inc.

Hestia Investments will assist Patient Access Solutions in reviewing potential mergers, joint ventures, and exploring funding opportunities.

“We are looking forward to assisting this dynamic Company in meeting its corporate goals. The changes they’ve made to their leadership team and streamlining of business process were excellent steps in their growth. We feel they are primed to take the next steps and look forward to building a profitable organization with them,” said Edward C. Lee, Hestia Chairman and CEO.

Patient Access Solutions COO Dr. Donald Chiappetta stated, “The planning and implementation of our strategic roadmap to create an efficient and profitable model to benefit our business and shareholders has taken root and surpassed our expectations as we’ve recognized by our year over year performance. We feel we have the core personnel in place, both operationally and on our leadership team, to execute our next level phase. Working with Hestia Investments to identify opportunities to expand our business, meet our potential capital requirements, and revenue goals will allow us to focus on delivery of our services to meet the expectations of our growing patient clientele. Their team of proven industry veterans will provide us the necessary insight to help evolve the organization effectively.”

ABOUT HESTIA INVESTMENTS: Hestia Investments ( www.hestiainsight.com ) provides strategic consulting and capital market advisory services for selective micro, small and medium sized companies in the healthcare, biotech and fintech sectors. Mr. Lee is a veteran investment banker and entrepreneur with more than 30-years’ experience managing public and private companies both in U.S. and Greater China.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and strategic partners to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment.

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

