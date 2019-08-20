World Pet Wearable Market Outlook 2019-2025 with Whistle Labs, PetPace, FitBark, Tractive, i4C Innovations, and Garmin International Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Wearable Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (RFID, GPS, Sensors), By Application (Identification & Tracking, Medical Diagnosis & Treatment), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet wearable market size is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025.



Increasing awareness about pet well-being and rise in consumer spending on companion animals in developed countries is estimated to propel the market over the forecast period.



The market for GPS-based wearable devices for animals is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. Demand for tracking devices by owners for real-time location updates of the animals can be attributed to rising incidence of pet theft. The RFID technology segment held the largest share in the market in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 1.4 billion by 2025.



The medical diagnosis and treatment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast period. Growing use of sensor technology in smart wearable devices to measure and monitor vital health metrics of companion animals such as respiration levels and heart rate, to seek veterinary advice, check diseases symptoms, set goals and reminders, and store medical records in the cloud is projected to boost the market. Moreover, growing application of IoT solutions in healthcare is anticipated to drive the market. IoT technology is expected to play an essential role in pet health monitoring, transmitting vital health data about the animal to veterinarians and owners to analyze and check the progress of their health.



Increasing number of pets in countries such as China and India is estimated to provide potential opportunity for industry growth in Asia Pacific. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China reports, China held the third position in the world for dog ownership in 2014, after U.S. and Brazil, with a total of 27.4 million pet dogs.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 14.2% from 2019 to 2025.

Identification and tracking emerged as the largest application segment in 2018 and is estimated to generate a revenue of USD 2.2 billion by 2025.

The market for GPS-based wearables is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade. Increasing number of pets in countries such as China and India is estimated to provide potential opportunity for industry growth.

Key players include Whistle Labs, PetPace, FitBark, Tractive, i4C Innovations, and Garmin International.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Pet wearable - Market snapshot and key buying criteria, 2015 - 2025

3.1.1 Global pet wearable market, 2015 - 2025

3.1.2 Global pet wearable market, by region 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)

3.1.3 Global pet wearable market, by technology 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)

3.1.4 Global pet wearable market, by application 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)



Chapter 4 Pet Wearable Industry Outlook

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.2 Pet wearable - Market Size and Growth Prospects

4.3 Pet wearable - Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1 Case Study

4.3.1.1 IoT Use Case (Pet tracking):

4.3.1.2 NB-IoT ecosystem

4.3.1.3 Target Industries for NB-IoT Services

4.3.1.4 IOT based pet health monitoring solution

4.3.1.5 Use of smart phone connected wearable to help pets shed extra weight

4.3.2 Vendor Landscape

4.3.2.1 Key wearable component vendors

4.3.2.2 Investor for pet technology (wearables and hardware) companies

4.3.2.3 Pet Insurance Companies' Insight

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1 Rising adoption and expenditure on medical diagnosis

4.4.1.2 Increasing demand for GPS-based microchips

4.4.1.3 Rapid growth in tagging and heat detection systems

4.4.2 Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1 Lack of wireless framework in developing countries

4.4.2.2 High power consumption and procurement costs

4.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

4.6 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

4.7 Pet wearable - Key Company Analysis, 2017

4.8 Mobile application and PC-based software landscape

4.8.1 Whistle

4.8.2 FitBark

4.8.3 Voyce ( i4C Innovations)

4.9 Pet wearable - PEST Analysis



Chapter 5 Pet Wearable Market: Technology Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Pet wearable Market: Technology Movement Analysis

5.1.1 RFID market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.1.2 GPS market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.1.3 Sensors market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Pet Wearable Market: Application Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1 Pet Wearable Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.1.1 Identification & tracking market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)

6.1.2 Behaviour monitoring market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)

6.1.3 Facilitation, safety & security market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)

6.1.4 Medical diagnosis & treatment market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Pet Wearable Market: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Latin America

7.5 MEA



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Allflex USA Inc.

8.2 Avid Identification Systems Inc.

8.3 Datamars Inc.

8.4 Fitbark

8.5 Garmin Ltd.

8.6 Intervet Inc.

8.7 Invisible Fence

8.8 Konectera Inc.

8.9 Link AKC

8.10 Loc8tor Ltd.

8.11 Motorola

8.12 Nuzzle

8.13 Otto Petcare System

8.14 PetPace LLC

8.15 Ridogulous Labs Inc.

8.16 Tractive

8.17 Trovan Ltd.

8.18 Whistle Labs Inc.

8.19 Voyce

8.20 List of Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rluaoy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.