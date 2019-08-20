Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Research Report, 2014-2018 & 2019-2025 - Cisco Systems, Aruba Networks, Ruckus Wireless, and Firetide are the Leading Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Mesh Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Radio Frequency (2.4, 4.9, 5 GHz), By End Use (Oil & Gas), By Application (Video Surveillance, Traffic Management), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wireless mesh network market size is expected to reach USD 11.14 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 9.1%.



Increasing adoption of the wireless communication medium and usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) has been a major factor driving the global market. Growing opportunities in oil & gas industries and the development of infrastructure and smart cities have led to the increased adoption of WMN.



A WMN enables citywide public Wi-Fi that in turn improves the delivery of urban services. It is forecasted that wireless devices would account for two-thirds of the Internet Protocol (IP) traffic and almost all households would have broadband services. In cities, WMN could solve the congestion problem with traffic management solutions where traffic data is analyzed and pre-emptive solutions are provided for free-flowing traffic.



High demand for enhanced coverage, structural flexibility, and multi-hop high-speed short distance transmission capability of video surveillance systems is augmenting the market growth in security applications. Thus, video surveillance application segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast years. In addition, rising concerns over security threats at public, as well as private, sites will boost the demand further augmenting the segment growth.



Oil & gas application is expected to register the fastest growth from 2019 to 2025 due to high demand for real-time wireless communication to enhance productivity, safety, and accuracy at oil and gas fields.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

5 GHz band is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing radio frequency segment in the global wireless mesh network market

The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% over the estimated period owing to increasing demand for more stable and high-speed network connection

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the maximum growth over the next six years owing to increasing number of smart city projects in various economies of the region

The regional market is said to reach at USD 2.9 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2019 to 2025

Some of the key companies in this market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Aruba Networks, Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Inc., and Firetide, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Wireless Mesh Network Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Wireless Mesh Network (WMN) Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Wireless Mesh Network - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Wireless Mesh Network - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Proliferation of Wi-Fi usage and wireless broadband

3.4.1.2 Increasing consumer adoption of mobile-connected devices

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Rising demand for LTE and 3G network

3.5 Wireless Mesh Network (WMN) Market- Company Ranking, 2018

3.6 Technology Landscape

3.7 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.8 Wireless Mesh Network - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9 Wireless Mesh Network - PESTEL Analysis

3.10 Wireless Mesh Network - Key Impediments

3.11 Wireless Mesh Network - Regulatory Scenario



Chapter 4 Wireless Mesh Network Radio Frequency Outlook

4.1 Wireless Mesh Network Market Share By Radio Frequency, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Sub-1 GHz Band

4.3 2.4 GHz Band

4.4 4.9 GHz Band

4.5 5 GHz Band



Chapter 5 Wireless Mesh Network Application Outlook

5.1 Wireless Mesh Network Market Share By Application, 2018 & 2025

5.2 Home Networking

5.3 Video Surveillance

5.4 Disaster management & rescue operations

5.5 Medical device connectivity

5.6 Traffic management



Chapter 6 Wireless Mesh Network End use Outlook

6.1 Wireless Mesh Network Market Share By end use, 2018 & 2025

6.2 Education

6.3 Government

6.4 Healthcare

6.5 Hospitality

6.6 Mining

6.7 Oil & gas

6.8 Transportation & logistics

6.9 Smart Cities & Smart Warehouses by region

6.10 Others



Chapter 7 Wireless Mesh Network Regional Outlook

7.1 Wireless Mesh Network Market Share, By Region, 2018 & 2025

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 MEA



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Aruba Networks

8.2 BelAir Networks Inc.

8.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

8.4 Firetide Inc.

8.5 Rajant Corporation

8.6 Ruckus Wireless Inc.

8.7 Strix Wireless Systems Pvt. Ltd.

8.8 Synapse Wireless Inc.

8.9 Tropos Networks (ABB Group)

8.10 ZIH Corp (Zebra Technologies Corporation)



