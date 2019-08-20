VMware Announces VMworld 2019 US Keynote Speakers

Guest speakers Lindsey Vonn and Steve Young to join VMware COO, Sanjay Poonen, for Fireside Chat

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced the General Session keynote speakers and sponsorship list for VMworld® 2019 US.



Beginning Aug. 25, 2019 in San Francisco, VMworld 2019 US will welcome attendees to experience first-hand how to “make their mark” on the world of IT and business and accelerate technology-driven transformation without disruption.

VMware's General Sessions, presented Monday and Tuesday, will feature senior executives who will outline the company’s business strategy and latest product offerings, as well as showcase customer stories that offer new perspectives on how to accelerate technology-driven transformation without disruption.

On Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. PDT, the event will kick off with VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger providing an industry perspective. He will be joined by VMware COO Customer Operations, Sanjay Poonen, and together they will expand on VMware’s business strategy and spotlight new innovations across the company’s portfolio – from cloud and Kubernetes to networking, security, and digital workspace.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. PDT, VMware CTO Ray O'Farrell, with a team of technologists, will guide the audience through technology demos showcasing how VMware and its ecosystem are innovating in exciting and unexpected ways. Sanjay Poonen, will then host a fireside chat with world-renowned athletes Lindsey Vonn and Steve Young to discuss their unrelenting work ethic, how they overcame obstacles and what drives their passion these days.

Vonn, a recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medal-winning alpine ski racer for the U.S. Ski Team, is a New York Times best-selling author and founder of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation established to empower young girls. Young built his fame as the record-setting professional quarterback, and is now an acclaimed motivational speaker and Founder and Chairman of the Forever Young Foundation (FYF), which is actively involved in children’s charities nationwide. Both athletes have made a significant impact throughout their respective sporting careers and have transitioned to focus on how to empower others to do the same.

VMware’s annual conference will feature more than 700 unique breakout sessions from VMware and its community of partners and customers. VMworld 2019 US is also supported by more than 220 sponsors and exhibitors, including Global Diamond Sponsors Amazon Web Services, CenturyLink, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, and Intel.

The General Sessions will be available live via webcast at the VMworld homepage on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. PDT and Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. PDT: http://www.vmworld.com/en/us/index.html .

About VMworld 2019

VMworld 2019 is the industry's largest virtualization and cloud computing event. Hosted in both San Francisco and Barcelona, VMworld features more than 1,000 unique sessions and labs, nearly 300 sponsors and exhibitors, and several networking events to accelerate the journey to a software-defined business – from mobile devices to the data center and the cloud. VMworld attendees will have unparalleled access to the knowledge and tools they need to master the new cloud landscape and transform their business.

To learn more about VMworld, please visit: www.vmworld.com .

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to over 500,000 customers globally, aided by an ecosystem of 75,000 partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html .

VMware and VMworld are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

