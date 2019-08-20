Ambassador assesses implementation of US funded projects

Benguela, ANGOLA, August 20 - In order to check the progress of projects developed with the support of the United States of America, its ambassador to Angola, Nina Maria Fite, began this Tuesday a 48-hour working visit to the coastal Benguela Province. ,

On Tuesday, Nina Maria Fite is to meet with Governor Rui Falcão, then travel to the Benguela Railway Company (CFB) headquarters, where she will learn about its operation and interact with passengers on a journey to the city of Lobito.

The US diplomat will also visit the Lobito Port, where she is to meet with the chairman of the CFL board, Agostinho Felizardo, according to the official programme that has been sent to ANGOP.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.