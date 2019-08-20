Interblock Shortlisted for Three Global Gaming Awards

Land-Based Supplier of the Year, Product of the Year and Executive of the Year

Interblock, a luxury gaming manufacturer and market leader in electronic table games (ETG), has announced they are shortlisted for three (3) Global Gaming Awards for this year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E). The company was nominated for Land-Based Supplier of the Year and Product of the Year for their Stadium solutions. The Company’s CEO, John Connelly also received a nomination as Executive of the Year for his key role at Interblock.

Interblock is a worldwide leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table gaming products.

John Connelly, CEO of Interblock, said, “It’s an honor for Interblock to be nominated for multiple Global Gaming Awards. We appreciate the industry expert’s recognition of our team’s efforts and dedication to providing casino operators with the most innovative electronic table game solutions.”

Interblock’s Diamond Stadiums are completely customizable to work with each casino's unique floorplan and customer base. The ability to connect an unlimited number of play stations to a single table or generator provides operators with a seamless method of generating more revenue while simultaneously reducing operating expenses. These stadiums can be configured with dealer assist tables, automated generators and/or video generators in order to provide Multi-hand Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette and Craps games to patrons from a single play station. During non-peak hours, operators are able to turn a dealer assist table into a fully automated stadium with the touch of a button. The recently released tournament mode gives customers the ability to bring additional excitement and energy to their casino floor during non-peak hours.





About Interblock

Interblock® is a worldwide leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table gaming products. Its multi-player gaming devices set industry standards and provide the ultimate in luxury interactive entertainment experiences. The Interblock brand is globally recognized for diamond quality gaming solutions and technical support in more than 200 jurisdictions. Interblock’s exclusive collection of fully and semi-automated electronic gaming tables and video gaming solutions provide casinos, arcades and gambling halls with superior product performance and their guests with unforgettable gaming experiences. For more information, visit www.interblockgaming.com or call +1 (702) 260-1384.

