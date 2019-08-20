StrongBlock to Curate Content for WCC Focused on Enterprise Blockchain Adoption

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- StrongBlock™ ( www.strongblock.io ), a blockchain startup founded in July 2018 by former block.one LLC technology executives, today announces an agreement with EVOLV Events to provide content and moderation for the World Crypto Conference (“WCC”) WCC DEV CON event in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 29-31, focusing on StrongBlock’s strengths of blockchain governance and service layer automation.



“The two biggest barriers to adoption of blockchain technology are hard-to-use tech and a lack of staff who can make blockchain work. We’re helping WCC to lower those barriers through education and cutting-edge content for developers and enterprises,” said StrongBlock CEO David Moss. “WCC will show developers what they need to do to solve enterprise problems and will show enterprises what they can and should demand of blockchain developers.”

“We’re excited to partner with StrongBlock and utilize their team’s expertise as they help design our developer-centric content, recruit keynote speakers and curate panels. Our vision for WCC DEV CON is to minimize blockchain tribalism within the existing developer community while attracting new talent, which will drive greater mass adoption of the ecosystem,” adds Eric Spire, CEO of EVOLV Events, which is the parent company behind World Crypto Conference.

When its Beta version is released in early Q4 2019, the StrongBlock platform will offer a dashboard for starting, monitoring and managing governed blockchains through the full development life cycle, enabling rapid prototyping and delivery.

WCC DEV CON will take place as part of Vegas Blockchain Week at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. More than 5,000 attendees are expected to participate, including developers, entrepreneurs, investors, enterprise executives and other blockchain professionals. WCC’s focus is on increasing mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.

About StrongBlock™

StrongBlock’s mission is to make enterprise-grade blockchains universally available by making them ridiculously easy to configure, launch and scale. StrongBlock founders David Moss, Thomas Cox, Corey Lederer and Brian Abramson led the successful build of EOSIO as early technology executives at block.one LLC. For more information, please visit www.strongblock.io .

About EVOLV Events

EVOLV Events, the parent company of World Crypto Conference (WCC) and Vegas Blockchain Week, is dedicated to advancing the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem. Having enjoyed the success of its wildly successful inaugural event, World Crypto Con, in 2018, EVOLV is steadfast in driving further adoption and innovation by activating greater focus and attention to the blockchain space. For more information, please visit www.evolv.events .



