KnowBe4 Applauds Proposed Legislation for Cybersecurity Training Requirement for U.S. House Members

On May 10, 2019, U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice (D-NY) introduced legislation that will require House Members to partake in annual cybersecurity training. At this time, elected officials are not required to partake in the annual information security training that their officers and employees undergo. The Bipartisan Congressional Cyber Security Training Resolution of 2019, sponsored by Representative John Katko (R-NY), or H.Res 355, sets to address this by requiring members to participate in cybersecurity training.

“KnowBe4 applauds Representatives Rice and Katko for their leadership on this issue,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “With social engineering on the rise, there is an increasing susceptibility to cybersecurity attacks in the public and private sectors, including the offices of elected officials. Adequate training is an important security measure to help manage this challenge. This legislation represents a step in the right direction for our national security.”

“I’ve recently been tasked with heading up KnowBe4’s legislative efforts and supporting legislation for security awareness training requirements for the U.S. government is one of my first priorities,” said Rosa Smothers, SVP of cyber operations, KnowBe4. “Security awareness training needs to be continuous and engaging in order to be effective, so we’re hopeful that this legislation will be expanded to include those components.”

The House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress is currently reviewing cybersecurity training for members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

As bad actors continue to develop new techniques and advances in cyberattacks, it is crucial that security awareness training is continuous and adaptive. KnowBe4 will continue to support Congressional leaders in their efforts to bring effective cybersecurity training to all members of Congress.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 27,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Number 161 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list, #34 on 2018 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and #2 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany and offices in Brazil, South Africa and Singapore.

