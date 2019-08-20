Aginzo Consulting Group to Support and Sell Axis ERP Solutions

New partnership is a key milestone in Aptean’s continued global growth strategy

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific enterprise software solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with Aginzo Consulting Group LLC, a professional network of IT industry specialists based in Bexley, Ohio. The company will support and sell one of Aptean’s industry-leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, Aptean Axis, explicitly designed for organizations in the metals, wire, and cable industry.

The Axis ERP solution services production, sales, and financial management to streamline business processes, give enterprise-wide visibility, improve productivity, ensure consistently high quality, and maximize profitability. With industry expertise deeply embedded in every feature and function, it is the preferred ERP for some of the largest metals, wire, cable, cold drawn, tube, flat and long product processors, manufacturers, and service centers in the world.

“We are pleased to partner with Aptean and share our expertise in the metals industry with its customers, utilizing the Axis ERP solution,” said Eugene Farago, Managing Partner at Aginzo Consulting Group LLC. “The benefits of Axis ERP are clear for metals, cable and wire industry customers, as it offers many built-in features designed to meet the special needs of those industries. We believe that partnering with Aptean will advance current and future customers, giving them a competitive advantage domestically and globally.”

As a leading IT consultancy, Aginzo Consulting Group will help Aptean better serve its customers in North America. In turn, Aptean will rely on Aginzo’s expertise improving processes in the metals, and wire and cable industries.

“We are delighted to welcome Aginzo as an Aptean partner,” said Marianne Chikos, General Manager of Aptean’s Discrete ERP Group. “Partnering with a trusted name in the metals industry gives Aptean, our customers and our prospects peace of mind.”

ABOUT AGINZO CONSULTING GROUP LLC

Aginzo Consulting Group is a professional network of IT industry specialists. All of the consultants and developers within Aginzo have a minimum of 20 years experience with wire and cable, aluminum, titanium, other special alloys and steel. Aginzo combines IT knowledge with an in-depth understanding of your business to improve the flow of data and make your processes more efficient. Visit www.aginzo.com .

ABOUT APTEAN

Aptean provides very specific industries with very specific ERP, supply chain management and customer experience solutions. In today’s fast-paced, highly competitive economy, organizations don’t have time to waste forcing homegrown software, spreadsheets and one-size-fits-all solutions to do things they were never designed to do. That’s why over 5,000 highly specialized organizations in more than 20 industries and 74 countries rely on Aptean to streamline their everyday operations. To learn how Aptean can help your organization stay at the forefront of your industry, visit www.aptean.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Kristin Agnelli

Vice President, Marketing

Aptean

(678) 806-8936

kristin.agnelli@aptean.com



