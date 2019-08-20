Clearfield Sets September 2019 Financial Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communications providers, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during September 2019.



8th Annual Gateway Conference

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. PT

Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Webcast: Link

4h Annual Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference

Thursday, September 5, 2019

Millennium Hotel, Minneapolis, MN

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact Clearfield’s investor relations team at 949-574-3860.

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations , a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference .

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Najim Mostamand, CFA

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

CLFD@gatewayir.com



