RTI Presents “Connext DDS: The Connectivity Framework for Building Real-Time Distributed Systems” Complimentary Seminar in San Diego

RTI Field Applications Engineering Manager to Discuss the Importance of the DDS Standard in Building Distributed Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced it is hosting a complimentary seminar, "Connext DDS: The Connectivity Framework for Building Real-Time Distributed Systems" in San Diego.



This meetup will focus on the genesis of the Data Distribution Service (DDS) Standard and the technical details of the capabilities it provides to developers building distributed real-time systems. The seminar will provide a detailed look at how the RTI Connext ecosystem increases productivity in building these complex systems. The presentation will include live demonstrations to illustrate concepts and an audience Q&A.

Patrick Keliher, Regional Field Application Engineering Manager at RTI, will showcase how RTI’s technology, built on the Connext Databus, can deliver the data distribution, synchronization and management of Industrial system data through real-world use cases. A complimentary breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Event Details

What: “Connext DDS: The Connectivity Framework for Building Real-Time Distributed Systems” complimentary seminar

When: Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where: Hyatt House San Diego/Sorrento Mesa, 10044 Pacific Mesa Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92121

Speaker: Patrick Keliher, Regional Field Application Engineering Manager at RTI

For more information, and to register for this free event, visit: https://bit.ly/2YQmfyL

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships and defense.

RTI lives at the intersection of functional artificial intelligence and pervasive networkingSM.

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard.

RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

Download a free 30-day trial of the latest, fully-functional Connext DDS software today: https://www.rti.com/downloads .

