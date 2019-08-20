President of Ethiopia Meets Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

HE the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde met on Monday with HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, during his official visit to Ethiopia.

At the outset of the meeting, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the President of Ethiopia and his wishes for the Ethiopian people more progress and development.

For her part, HE the President of Ethiopia entrusted HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to convey her greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the Qatari people further development and prosperity.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and prospects of enhancing them.

The meeting was attended by HE Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti.



