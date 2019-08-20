World Chitosan Market Analysis 2019-2025: Focus on Water Treatment, Pharmaceutical & Biomedical, Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, and Other Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chitosan Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Pharmaceutical & Biomedical, Water Treatment, Cosmetics, Food & Beverage), By Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA), And Segment Forecasts 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chitosan market size is expected to reach USD 21.41 billion by 2025. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2019 to 2025.



Growing scope of applications in cosmetics, water treatment for removal of impurities, and medical sectors is the key factor driving the market. Moreover, rising demand for bio-based chemicals and less number of fresh water resources is impelling the market growth.



North America is expected to lead chitosan market in the near future due to positive outlook from the pharmaceutical sector in the region.



Additionally, rise in demand from cosmetic industry and growing application scope in waste water treatment along with government initiatives are also propelling the growth. The market competition is expected to intensify in the coming years owing to escalating demand for chitosan for varied applications.



Rising need for waste water treatment in industries, such as textile, dairy, paper & pulp, metal cutting, and chemical, is anticipated to propel the product demand. Thus, increasing product demand as a water treatment chemical and strict regulations on the disposal of industrial waste water are also likely to boost market growth.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to increasing demand and rising preference of pharmaceutical and cosmetics manufacturers for naturally-derived products.

Pharmaceutical industry in Canada is projected to expand at a CAGR of 21.03% in near future due to increasing R&D for product application in tissue engineering.

Some of the key companies in the market include Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co., FMC Corp., Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH.

Companies are focusing on strengthening their global reach by improving the product purity. They are also investing in R&D for the production of biomedical and pharmaceutical grades of the product.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Chitosan Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Raw Material Outlook

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.5.1. Product Classification Codes

3.5.2. Standard & Compliances

3.5.3. Safety

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Chitosan Market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1.1. Supplier Power

3.7.1.2. Buyer Power

3.7.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.7.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3. Social Landscape

3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. Chitosan Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

4.3. Water treatment

4.4. Pharmaceutical & Biomedical

4.5. Cosmetics

4.6. Food & Beverages

4.7. Others



Chapter 5. Chitosan Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

5.2. North America

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.5. Central & South America

5.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Key Company/Competition Categorization

6.2. Vendor Landscape

6.3. Public Companies

6.4. Private Companies



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co.

7.2. Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd.

7.3. Advanced Biopolymers AS

7.4. Meron Biopolymers

7.5. Biophrame Technologies

7.6. United Chitotechnologies Inc.

7.7. Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

7.8. KitoZyme S.A.

7.9. Foodchem International Corporation

7.10. Chitosanlab

7.11. FMC Corporation

7.12. Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

7.13. Primex EHF

7.14. Nano3Bio

7.15. Koyo World (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd.

7.16. Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.

7.17. KYTOSAN LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xf1ez9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

