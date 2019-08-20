World Battery Management System Market: Size, Share & Trends (2019-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Management System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead-acid, Nickel), By Topology (Centralized, Modular), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global battery management system market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.23 billion by 2025. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period.



Increasing use of renewable energy for a variety of applications due to rising concerns regarding climate change across the globe is expected to play a key role in the overall market development. Decreasing prices of batteries and solar photovoltaic cells and favorable government incentives are also encouraging end users to use renewable energy, which, in turn, will boost market growth.



However, renewable power sources, such as wind and solar are affected by weather, location, time, etc. leading to inconsistencies when it comes to energy supply. The use of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) in these scenarios helps smoothen these variabilities and store energy for future use.



Demand for effective BMS will increase in future owing to the huge investments made by a number of countries for the larger adoption of renewable energy. Lead-acid batteries are the most commonly used batteries in ESS owing to applications, such as standalone battery systems used to handle output fluctuations from the wind and solar power.



Electricity grids are undergoing modernization through implementing power flow measurement, exercising a larger control on power production and distribution, and monitoring information on electricity use. Further, transmission and distribution of electricity through grids includes transformers, substations, and power lines that transport electricity from the point of generation.



When electricity is distributed though transmission line, it loses its transmission due to high voltage and consumption patterns. Hence BMS helps maintain the balance between excess energy supply and demand. This factor is expected to boost the product demand over the coming years.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Growing penetration of UPS solutions in the IT and medical industries to bring down chances of data loss due to unexpected power cuts/outages is expected to spur the demand for BMSs

Lithium-ion-based battery type is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 24.2% over the projected period owing to its applications in products requiring high-energy density solutions, such as Electric Vehicles (EVs), and personal applications, such as mobile phones

Based on topology, centralized BMSs are anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period due to growing scope of applications, such as in industrial UPS, EVs, drones, and ESS

Stringent regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions in developed countries and growing penetration of EVs in emerging economies is expected to spur the product demand in the automotive sector

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market from 2019 to 2025. Several countries are encouraging the usage of EVs to bring down the levels of noise and air pollution, which, in turn, will augment the market growth in this region

Some of the key companies in the global BMS market include Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), Elithion, Inc. (U.S.), and Vecture, Inc. (U.S.)

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Battery Management System- Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3. Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Battery Management System Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Battery Management System - Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Growing consumption of rechargeable batteries in consumer electronics

3.4.1.2. Increasing demand for energy storage systems

3.4.1.3. Growing demand for UPS systems

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1. Lack of infrastructure in emerging economies for development of EVs

3.4.2.2. Lack of standards for EV charging stations

3.4.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.4.3.1. Increasing use of battery management systems in renewable energy technologies

3.5. Key Opportunities - Prioritized

3.6. Battery Management System- Key Company Analysis, 2015

3.6.1. Key company analysis, 2015

3.7. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8. Battery Management System - PESTEL Analysis

3.9. Battery Management System - Cost Curve Analysis

3.10. List of Battery Suppliers

3.11. Comparative Analysis of Battery Types



Chapter 4. Battery Management System Market: Battery Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Battery Management System Market: Battery Type Analysis

4.1.1. Lithium-ion based

4.1.2. Lead-acid based

4.1.3. Nickel-based

4.1.4. Flow batteries



Chapter 5. Battery Management System Market: Topology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Battery Management System Market: Topology Analysis

5.1.1. Centralized

5.1.2. Distributed

5.1.3. Modular



Chapter 6. Battery Management System Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Battery Management System Market: Application Analysis

6.1.1. Automotive

6.1.2. Consumer electronics

6.1.3. Medical & Healthcare

6.1.4. Military and Defense

6.1.5. Renewable Energy Systems

6.1.6. UPS

6.1.7. Telecommunication

6.1.8. Others



Chapter 7. Battery Management System Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Battery Management System Market Share By Region, 2015 & 2025

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. South America

7.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Elithion, Inc.

8.2. Johnson Matthey PLC

8.3. Linear Technology Corporation

8.4. Lithium Balance A/S

8.5. NXP Semiconductor N.V.

8.6. Nuvation Engineering

8.7. Texas Instruments, Inc.

8.8. Valence Technology, Inc.

8.9. Vecture, Inc.

8.10. Ventec SAS



