Barb Fuchs Joins CopperPoint as Senior Vice President, Data Management

“Along with our people, our data is our greatest resource,” said Bob Roland, Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff. “The effective design, governance and management of data is a critical role for our growing company. We welcome and look forward to the impact Barb will make as she serves as the lead for our data management efforts.”

Barb will serve as the business lead for CopperPoint’s Enterprise Data Warehouse program. She will oversee the data management function across the enterprise, including data governance and data management. Barb will also have business ownership of certain external reporting functions, coordination and ownership of business decision and information applications, and a number of other data driven business functions and support areas.

Barb is an experienced executive with proven success leading information technology and data and analytic functions within the insurance industry. Most recently, she was Vice President, Information Management and Analytics at Travelers. Prior to that, she was the Chief Information Officer, International Division of Travelers. Barb has also held several senior level roles in business, IT leadership, project management and delivery.

Barb has a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Computer Science and a Minor in Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin, River Falls.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies ( www.copperpoint.com ) is a leading provider of workers’ compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing six state footprint in the western US, CopperPoint embodies stability and sustainability for policyholders in AZ, CA, CO, NM, NV, and UT. It has $4 billion in assets, a policyholder surplus of over $1.5 billion and no debt.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of Arizona based CopperPoint Insurance Companies, California based Pacific Compensation Insurance Company, and other CopperPoint insurance entities. All companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

