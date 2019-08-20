Emerging Markets Report: New Product Revenue

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell Ltd. (OTCQB: PVNNF), is an innovative producer of single-crystal, metal nano metric based products and conductive digital inks which are also suitable for 3D printing, mass produced printed electronics applications such as printed circuit boards, antennas, sensors, and touchscreens, as well as photovoltaic applications.



We have covered PV Nanocell for quite some time, and this management team seems to continue to focus on one thing. Growing the company.

Over the past few weeks PV Nano Cell Ltd. (OTCQB: PVNNF) has announced some major advancements we want to highlight below:

On 5/13/19 in a release titled “PV Nano Cell introduces Industrial-Grade, Mass-Production Solution for Digital Inkjet Printing” They go on to discuss major companies they are working with like Dip-Tech a Ferro Company (NYSE: FOE). They also talk about their full solution for this industry including their DemonJet printer.

And on 5/30/19 in a release titled “PV Nano Cell Files 20-F” the company announced it filed its annual 20-F filing, but what is exciting is what’s in the read: We are happy to report that our revenue grew significantly in the last year - $460,739 in 2018 up from $88,691 and $67,678 in 2017 and 2016, respectively. That’s above 400% growth from 2017 to 2018. The company also says that this represents the “start” of the commercialization of the products. And has announced agreements with new distributors around the world.

A joint press release with the famous high reputation Fraunhofer ISE institute in Germany announcing the institute choice of PVN inks for the next generation of solar cells been developed, due to its outstanding properties.

When you look at the strides PV Nano has made in a few short months since we last reported on them it would be easy to understand the company’s focus on success and mass market adaptation.

About PV Nano Cell

PV Nano Cell has developed innovative conductive inks for use in printed electronics (PE) applications and solar photovoltaics (PV). PV Nano Cell's Sicrys™ ink family is a single-crystal, nanometric silver conductive ink delivering enhanced performance. Sicrys™ is also available in copper-based form, delivering all of the product's properties and advantages with improved cost efficiency. Sicrys™ silver conductive inks are been implemented in mass production applications and used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications developments, including photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, antennas, sensors, touchscreens and other applications. In addition, PV Nano Cell has expanded its capabilities to include an Integrated prototyping, design and R&D unique printer by the recent acquisition of DigiFlex. For more information, please visit www.PVNanoCell.com.

