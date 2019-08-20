Global Cloud Communication Platform Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Communication Platform - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cloud Communication Platform market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 27.4%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC/UCaaS), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 30.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.9 Billion by the year 2025, Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC/UCaaS) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 33.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$903.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$603.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC/UCaaS) will reach a market size of US$484.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:



8X8

Avaya

Callfire

Cisco Systems

Nexmo, Inc.

Plivo

Telestax, Inc.

Twillo, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Effective Communication Fosters Business Agility

Cloud Communications are Redefining the Business Processes

Cloud Communication Platforms Pave Way for Smooth Digital Transformation

APIs Indispensable in Data Communication

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC/UCaaS) (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) (Segment) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Application Programming Interface (API) (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Reporting and Analytics (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Communication Platform Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Explosion of Enterprise Mobility Drives the Evolution of Cloud Communication Platforms

Robust Penetration of BYOD Spurs Growth Opportunities

Advent of Web Real Time Communication to Invigorate Market Growth

5G to Turbo Charge Cloud Communication Services

Expanding BPO Sector to Boost Adoption of Cloud Communication Platforms

Integration of Cloud Communication Platforms by Large Enterprises with Global Footprint Spurs Market Growth

Small Businesses Leverage VoIP to Gain Competitive Edge

Time to Overcome Aging Phone System and Overloaded IT Issues

Major Factors Driving Growth

Convergence of IoT and UC Technologies

Installed Base of Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices Worldwide in Billion from the Years 2018 through 2022

Flourishing E-Commerce Industry Bolsters Market Growth

Other Key Trends Influencing Cloud Communication

UCaaS and SD-WAN Duo to Overpower Enterprise Challenges

Major Challenges Hindering Growth of Cloud Communication Platforms

Major Challenges of VoIP

Key Issues in Unified Communications

API Challenges

Major Cloud Communication Platforms for Businesses

Key Cloud Communication Platforms Software

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cloud Communications

Major Use Cases of Cloud Communications

Cloud Communication Platform

Cloud Communication Platform Solutions

Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC/UCaaS)

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC)

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Application Programming Interface (API)

Reporting and Analytics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Cloud Communication Platform Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC/UCaaS) (Segment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) (Segment) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) (Segment) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Application Programming Interface (API) (Segment) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Reporting and Analytics (Segment) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Cloud Communication Platform Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC/UCaaS) (Segment) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) (Segment) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) (Segment) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) (Segment) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Application Programming Interface (API) (Segment) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Reporting and Analytics (Segment) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6u7hic

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.