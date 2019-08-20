Award-Winning Crystal Transforms Its Digital Presence with Progress Sitefinity to Create the Ultimate Travel Experience

Powered by Progress Sitefinity, luxury cruise line launches personalized, responsive mobile-first website for an unbeatable online experience

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that Crystal implemented Progress® Sitefinity® web content management to transform its website into a dynamic, interactive and intuitive experience for travelers.



With more “world's best” accolades than any other cruise line in history, Crystal has been recognized with top honors in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards for 25 years and voted “World’s Best” by the readers of Travel + Leisure for 20 years. Celebrated worldwide for its impeccable, personalized service, Crystal ensured that its web presence matches its brand, giving visitors the same luxurious experience and numerous choices online as on their ships.

Crystal partnered with Progress partner Americaneagle.com to develop a mobile-first web experience and ecommerce platform, and to architect a modern guest digital experience with extensive integrations throughout the user’s journey. They selected Progress Sitefinity due to its strong capabilities for delivering personalized content to users, ease of use for managing the site, and rapid time to market for new, dynamic digital experiences. Launched in January 2019, CrystalCruises.com offers travelers an incredibly engaging digital journey and set of tools as they research, plan and book their Crystal vacation.

“We’re delighted by what we have delivered for our users and our business. This website reflects our commitment to offering guests a streamlined experience that anticipates their wishes from the beginning stages of searching and planning all the way to the onboard Crystal Experience,” said John Polimenakos, Vice President of IT, Crystal. “Sitefinity has enabled us to offer a personalized red-carpet user experience that truly reflects our brand. It is easy to use and efficient, which ensures that our website will continue to support our needs as our business evolves.”

Encompassing the global voyages and details of onboard highlights across all of its brand experiences – Crystal Cruises, Crystal River Cruises, Crystal Yacht Cruises, Crystal Expedition Cruises – Crystal’s new website’s responsive and sophisticated design delivers an optimal digital experience across all devices, including desktop, tablet or phone. With Sitefinity, travelers can now book a cruise through a seamless online process. Whether browsing a voyage or viewing the suites and fares, there are multiple places to instantly begin booking or contact a preferred travel advisor.

An intelligent, intuitive search function enables users to explore the World of Crystal in broad strokes or with progressively narrowed filters based on destination, embarkation date, duration, specific ship, theme programming and special offers. For those managing the site, Crystal Cruises’ content editors can now easily deploy content independently of developer resources, allowing marketers to focus efforts on customer acquisition, rather than site maintenance.

“Now more than ever, travel brands must assess how the customer journey can be reimagined for an evolving, mobile, real-time world. Digital transformation is an essential strategy for any company operating in today’s travel industry, as customers demand high-touch, personalized experiences with rich, relevant content delivered instantly through the digital channel they choose,” said John Ainsworth, Senior Vice President, Core Products, Progress. “With its new website design and ease of navigation, Crystal has set itself apart as the best-of-its-kind in the travel industry.”

Crystal has received industry recognition from several travel channels. Most recently, Crystal was also named a winner of the 2018 Progress Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards. The company also received the 2019 Progress App Innovation Award for “Best Web Experience”. This annual awards program honors companies building powerful strategic business applications and digital experiences using Progress® solutions. Winners were announced during ProgressNEXT 2019, the premier event for modern application development, which took place May 6-9 in Orlando, FL.

To read about customers' experience using Progress Sitefinity, click here . For information about Progress Sitefinity 12.0, the latest release of Sitefinity, please visit www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms .

