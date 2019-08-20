1-Day Course: Warehouse Management - Logistics & Supply Chain (Central London, United Kingdom - October 25, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Management - Logistics & Supply Chain" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Warehouse management is an integral part of the logistics management system, which in itself is part of the supply chain. Warehousing plays an important role in a business supply chain process. History tells us we can no long do 'business as usual'. Whether you call it a revolution or an evolution, how you manage your supply chain and your inventory will affect your level of success.

This course will teach you the basics of Warehouse Management. You will learn about the handling of inventory to having the perfect timing about profiling and forecasting.

Course Time: 9.00AM-5.00PM

Key Topics Covered



Supply Chain Planning and Inventory Management

Introduction to LEAN

Forecasting Demand Methods Profiling Demand

Concept of Service Level

Time series Methods, Order Quantities, Topping-up Methods

We are also adding 3 hours FREE Consultancy on your business with our Supply Chain Trainer

