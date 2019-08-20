Systec & Solutions and Nymi Announce Their Collaboration on Nymi’s Secure Authentication Solution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systec & Solutions and Nymi Inc. announce their collaboration on Nymi’s solution for secure authentication. The joint solution includes Systec & Solutions hardware that works seamlessly with Nymi Enterprise Edition authentication solution including the Nymi Band and the Nymi software.



The partnership of Systec & Solutions and Nymi creates a powerful, secure form of authentication used for logins and e-signatures with hardware that is designed for all types of demanding hygienic environments, including cleanrooms.

Nymi Enterprise Edition replaces less secure and time-consuming username and password entry with a simple secure tap to NFC readers, while Systec & Solutions brings innovative solutions to ensure that your reader equipment is suitable for cleanrooms and is placed properly for maximum efficiency.

Systec & Solutions offers a range of readers integrated into industrial cleanroom computing systems such as an externally mounted CONNECT BOX as well as within the glass keyboard or the housing of an HMI system. User authentication with Nymi Enterprise Edition and Systec & Solutions hardware takes place in seconds, eliminating manual typing errors, increasing data integrity and leading to significant time savings.

About Nymi

A Toronto based biometric security company with a completely new model of authentication: continuous, on-body authentication. To bring this concept to market, Nymi brings dedicated authentication hardware in combination with their enterprise authentication solution, Nymi Enterprise Edition. To date, Nymi works with top 100 Pharmaceutical companies to deliver data integrity and security, allowing highly regulated industries to achieve compliance and productivity.

Media Contacts

Phil Chang

Nymi

416.977.3042

pchang@nymi.com

Shnane Liem

Vive Social PR

778-866-0084

shnane@vivesocialpr.com



