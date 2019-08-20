HP Powers Breathtaking Gaming Experiences

OMEN ecosystem empowers players with innovative tools designed to win

OMEN Command Center: Never stop improving with this revolutionary gaming hub

OMEN X 27: Esports-level refresh rates 1 with QHD 2 panel and patented customizable aim asset feature

with QHD panel and patented customizable aim asset feature OMEN Accessories: Next-gen active earcup cooling headset, striking keyboard, and epic line of bags

Pavilion Gaming Desktop and Pavilion Gaming 15: Rock solid performance for life and play

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Gamescom 2019, HP unveiled powerful OMEN software and services along with new OMEN and Pavilion Gaming hardware, all designed to create legendary gameplay experiences for all level of players.

Gaming has become a global phenomenon with 2.3 billion people playing games around the world. Their desire to excel in the games they play encompasses more than just the machine they play on and looking for an edge is more commonplace than ever before. Thirty-eight percent of gamers are motivated by the ability to master a game and thirty-five percent are focused on competition and advancing their gameplay3. With the introduction of Coaching, Rewards, and new OMEN Command Center4 gaming services, players never stop improving and perform at their best.

Beyond powerful gaming software and services, HP is announcing new displays and accessories including the esports ready OMEN X 27 Display, OMEN Mindframe Prime Headset, OMEN Encoder Keyboard and a variety of soft goods from the growing OMEN Transceptor line of accessories. Pavilion Gaming also makes its mark with the DIY friendly Pavilion Gaming Desktop, Pavilion Gaming Keyboard 800 and HP’s first AMD powered CPU for a gaming laptop in the Pavilion Gaming 15. This portfolio is rounded out with the HP 22x and HP 24x displays, ideal for gamers looking for quality while on a budget.

“OMEN is a community inclusive brand committed to building a world-class ecosystem of the best hardware, software, content, and services,” said Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc. “With the latest software and hardware additions, including OMEN Command Center, OMEN X 27 and the Pavilion Gaming Desktop, HP is enriching gaming experiences while helping gamers advance their skills and never stop improving.”

Driving Gamers Forward

OMEN Command Center4 - which is available for any Windows 10 PC via the Windows Store - is leveling up with a host of powerful new features designed to make it a central gaming hub.

With Rewards Beta 5 (powered by Versus Systems) launching in the U.S., gamers can earn prizes playing the games they love, while improving their skills and competing with others.

Beta (powered by Versus Systems) launching in the U.S., gamers can earn prizes playing the games they love, while improving their skills and competing with others. Coaching 6 arrives for OMEN PCs with initial support for League of Legends and more games on the roadmap. This AI-based tool (powered by Mobalytics) analyzes gameplay and provides key insights into strengths and weaknesses to improve player performance.

arrives for OMEN PCs with initial support for League of Legends and more games on the roadmap. This AI-based tool (powered by Mobalytics) analyzes gameplay and provides key insights into strengths and weaknesses to improve player performance. With My Games 7 , gamers can manage their devices and access their game libraries from one central location, providing quick and easy access to their favorite games. Includes real time monitoring of gameplay to keep track of how many hours spent on specific titles along with weekly insights.

, gamers can manage their devices and access their game libraries from one central location, providing quick and easy access to their favorite games. Includes real time monitoring of gameplay to keep track of how many hours spent on specific titles along with weekly insights. The new Profiles8 feature allows the creation of mood, activity, or game-based profiles for OMEN PCs and accessories and includes support for the OMEN Sequencer Keyboard and OMEN Photon Mouse.

Esports Speeds and Visuals

The new OMEN X 27 makes a splash with a Quad HD2 (2560 x 1440) resolution display that showcases stunning high dynamic range and DCI P3 90 percent color gamut1 for an immersive gaming experience. To keep up with the FPS that high-end PCs muster and esports athletes require, the display rocks an industry-leading 240Hz refresh rate1 with a 1ms response time1 and is AMD Radeon FreeSync™ 2 HDR9 certified to ensure the game screen is clean of tearing even when playing games in HDR mode. This ties up with a bold and eye-catching design thanks to three micro-edge bezels, a full metal height adjustable stand, and ambient lighting that can be controlled via OMEN Command Center4 along with the new patented aim assist feature for a reticle that can be customized by shape and color.

Accessorize with Excellence

The new OMEN Mindframe Prime Headset includes several compelling enhancements. The revolutionary active cooling feature via FrostCap Technology incorporates a passive cooling feature thanks to a newly added graphite heat spreader which takes advantage of the enlarged earpads10. The built-in 7.1 surround sound powered by C-Media Xear™ creates realistic spatial awareness to accurately pinpoint in-game sounds. Added environmental noise cancelling (ENC) microphones block out extra sound in the room so your voice comes through clear in the heat of battle. Lastly, the new OMEN Audio Lab within OMEN Command Center4 gives full control of the listening experience with a 10-band equalizer that has a variety of presets, audio level customization and on/off switches for the 7.1 surround sound and ENC microphones.

With a blue switch mechanical keyboard currently available in the OMEN 1100 Keyboard, the new OMEN Encoder Keyboard will come with both Cherry MX Red and Cherry MX Brown Switches for those who want incredibly fast and smooth operation or something that’s quieter and has a little bump in the travel path. Complete with 100 percent anti-ghosting with n-key rollover and OMEN Command Center4 integration both keyboard options are built to win.

Travel and Game in Style

Providing high quality lifestyle products is a constant focus for OMEN and has been showcased recently with OMEN Apparel and the original OMEN X Transceptor backpack. The Transceptor line from OMEN continues this trend with the new additions of the OMEN Transceptor 17.3” Duffel Bag, 15” Rolltop Backpack, 15” Backpack to provide a wide variety of traveling options. This is topped off with the OMEN Transceptor Headset Case, which matches up with the new OMEN Mindframe Prime Headset.

Exceptional Mainstream Gaming

The Pavilion Gaming Desktop makes expandability a clear emphasis within a new space-saving 15L design. This design includes expansion slots for up to three storage drives11 and DIY upgradability for memory, graphics cards, networks cards and Wi-Fi cards. CPU options of up to 9th Gen Intel i7 8-core12 or 3rd Gen, AMD Ryzen™ 7 8-core12 processors, graphics of up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2070 and latest RTX 2060 SUPER™, and up to 32GB DDR4 memory yield the power needed for the latest games or creative projects.

The latest Pavilion Gaming 15 is the first AMD CPU gaming laptop from HP and features up to Ryzen™ 7 processor12 within a bold angular black chassis. With up to NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660Ti with Max-Q13 design graphics, micro-edge bezels with 144Hz or 60Hz1 1080p14 display options, immersion is the name of the game. Dual fan, wide rear corner vent, and enlarged air inlets maximize airflow to optimize overall performance, while keeping the machine cool during extended usage. Built for dependable game sessions, content creation, and outfitted with a Wi-Fi 5 option supporting Gigabyte speeds, this highly portable laptop is built for work and play.

No desktop is complete without a keyboard and the Pavilion Gaming Keyboard 800 features quiet, yet quick red mechanical switches complete with 100 percent anti-ghosting with n-key rollover, a comfortable detachable wrist rest and four-zone LED lighting with on-the-fly backlit modes.

These additions to the Pavilion Gaming ecosystem pair brilliantly with the new HP 22x and HP 24x gaming displays. Both come with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate1 and 1ms response time1, AMD Radeon™ FreeSync™ technology9, high-quality integrated speakers and adjustable stands. The HP 24x features G-SYNC® Compatible15 and micro-bezels for a truly immersive gaming experience.

Pricing and Availability16

OMEN X 27 Display is expected to be available in September via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $649.99.

is expected to be available in September via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $649.99. OMEN Mindframe Prime Headset is expected to be available this August in Europe for a starting price of €199.99 and in North America this January via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $199.99.

is expected to be available this August in Europe for a starting price of €199.99 and in North America this January via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $199.99. OMEN Encoder Keyboard is expected to be available in October via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $99.99.

is expected to be available in October via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $99.99. OMEN Transceptor Bags are expected to be available this August in Europe for a starting price of €49.99 and in North America this September via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $49.99

are expected to be available this August in Europe for a starting price of €49.99 and in North America this September via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $49.99 Pavilion Gaming Desktop is expected to be available late August via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $699.99.

is expected to be available late August via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $699.99. Pavilion Gaming 15 Laptop is expected to be available in September via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $799.99.

is expected to be available in September via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $799.99. Pavilion Gaming Keyboard 800 is available now via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $79.99.

is available now via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $79.99. HP 22x is expected to be available in August starting in Europe via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price €169.99.

is expected to be available in August starting in Europe via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price €169.99. HP 24x is expected to be available in August via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $279.99

For more information about the OMEN by HP ecosystem of gaming PCs, displays and accessories, visit: http://www8.hp.com/us/en/campaigns/gamingpcs/overview.html.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at hp.com .

All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.

Quad HD (2560x1440) content is required to view Quad HD images

Casual Video Game Player Segmentation Framework”, PS Insights, September 2018

Supported Devices: All Windows 10 based PCs (RS3 or later) will be supported by OMCC. This app should not install on any PCs which is not Windows 10 (RS3 or later). Support language: English/Arabic (ar)/ Chinese-S (zh-cn)/ Chinese-T (zh-tw) Croatian (hr)/ Czech (cs)/ Danish (da)/ Dutch (nl)/ Finnish (fi)/ French (fr)/ German (de)/ Greek (el)/ Italian (it)/ Japanese (ja)/ Korean (ko)/ Latvian (lv)/ Lithuanian (lt)/ Norwegian (no)/ Polish (pl)/ Portuguese (Portugal) (pt-pt)/ Russian (ru)/ Serbian (sr)/ Slovak (sk)/ Slovenian (sl)/ Spanish (es)/ Swedish (sv)

Challenges and prizes vary by location and will be updated periodically while supplies last. Product compatibility: Both OMEN and non-OMEN PCs / Regions: USA only

Product compatibility: OMEN PCs only/ Regions: All regions except China. Note: HP cooperate with third party company “Mobalytics” and offering this coaching service to our OMEN PC users free for one year, If user wishes to continue Coaching service they can subscribe to the Mobalytics service, now it’s OPEN BETA and no subscription fee detail yet, for more info please check https://mobalytics.gg/terms/

Product compatibility: Both OMEN and non-OMEN PCs/ Regions: All regions

Product compatibility: Only available for OMEN Sequencer Keyboard and OMEN Photon Mouse. No OMEN PC required / Regions: All regions

FreeSync™ is only available when it is connected on DisplayPort or HDMI. FreeSync is an AMD® technology is enabled on FHD or QHD displays and is designed to eliminate stuttering and/or tearing in games and videos by locking a display’s refresh rate to the frame rate of the graphics card. AMD Radeon Graphics and/or AMD A-Series APU-compliant monitors with DisplayPort/HDMI Adaptive-Sync required. AMD 15.11 Crimson driver (or nFreeSync™ is only available when it is connected on DisplayPort or HDMI. FreeSync is an AMD® technology is enabled on FHD or QHD displays and is designed to eliminate stuttering and/or tearing in games and videos by locking a display’s refresh rate to the frame rate of the graphics card. AMD Radeon Graphics and/or AMD A-Series APU-compliant monitors with DisplayPort/HDMI Adaptive-Sync required. AMD 15.11 Crimson driver (or newer) required to support FreeSync over HDMI. Adaptive refresh rates vary by monitor. More information is available at www.amd.com/freesync

Listening to personal stereo equipment or headsets at full volume for long periods can damage the user’s hearing. To reduce the risk of hearing damage, lower the volume and amount of time listening at full volume.

For solid state drives, GB = 1 billion bytes. TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual formatted capacity is less. Up to 35GB of system disk is reserved for system recovery software.

Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding/and or naming is not a measurement of higher performance. Quad-core is 4 cores and Hexa-core is 6 cores, Octa-core is 8 cores.

NVIDIA® Max-Q Design can help reduce system heat and noise in thinner form factor PCs. Form factor design and thickness of the system will vary. Overall graphics performance may be lower than alternative graphics solutions that do not utilize Max-Q design. NVIDIA, GeForce, Surround, and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. MAXQ® is the registered trademark of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Full high-definition (FHD) content required to view FHD images. 4K content required to view full 4K images.

HP 24x is NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD Radeon™ FreeSync™ Certified so the displays variable refresh rate will work with either NVIDIA or AMD graphics.

Pricing from HP.com, subject to change without notice. Retailers pricing may vary.

Intel, the Intel logo and Intel are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

NVIDIA, GeForce, Surround, and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.



