Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 26, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of EQT Corporation (“EQT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EQT) investors who purchased securities between June 19, 2017 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On June 19, 2017, the Company announced that it would acquire rival gas producer, Rice Energy Inc., for $6.7 billion, which would result in $100 million in cost savings in 2018 and $2.5 billion in synergies.

Then, on October 25, 2018, the Company revealed that estimated capital expenditures in 2018 would increase by $300 million, causing the Company to reduce its full year forecast.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.12, or nearly 13%, to close at $35.34 on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) land acquired by the Rice Energy merger was not contiguous with the Company’s previously held acreage, which reduced the purported synergy benefits; (2) the purported longer lateral wells were not feasible because of intervening third-party parcels or prior drilling by EQT, Rice, or third parties; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

