Shane Sampson to Leave Albertsons Companies

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies announced today that Shane Sampson, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer, has decided to leave the company at the end of its second fiscal quarter on September 7, 2019. The company has launched a search for a successor.



“Shane has been instrumental in building the Albertsons Companies we know today – both at a division level and nationally,” said Vivek Sankaran, President & CEO of Albertsons Companies. “Since 2013, he has helped our team turn around operations in addition to building a robust merchandising and marketing function to help support our 2,200+ locations. He launched our e-commerce business in key markets and strengthened it in areas where it had operated since 2002, and accelerated the growth of our Own Brands business by envisioning a faster, smarter way to connect with customer needs. He has been a champion for omnichannel growth both internally and with our supplier community. Throughout his years with Albertsons and in the industry, he has mentored countless thousands in running great stores. I know that he will do great work in whatever he chooses to take on next.”



Christine Wilcox Albertsons Companies 208-395-4163 Christine.Wilcox@albertsons.com



