Five new members join DOE’s environmental advisory board

Oak Ridge, Tenn. – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has appointed five new members to its Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) citizen advisory board.

The Oak Ridge Site Specific Advisory Board (ORSSAB) is a federally chartered citizens’ panel that provides independent advice and recommendations to DOE, which is responsible for the cleanup of the Oak Ridge Reservation.

“ORSSAB is a key component of OREM's commitment to community engagement and transparency,” said David Adler, OREM’s director of quality and mission support during an orientation in July. “The board is a unique resource for the cleanup program to gather insight and recommendations from the public.”

All board members are volunteers from the region and have a variety of backgrounds.

Joining ORSSAB are Andrea Browning, Amy Jones, Noah Keebler, Georgette Samaras and Robert Whittaker.

Browning, of Lenoir City, is a human resources business partner with the ORNL Federal Credit Union. She has a master’s degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology and is interested in civic and environmental issues.

Jones, of Briceville, is a sales consultant/accountant with InvoPeo, a workers’ compensation and payroll service and is also a licensed real estate agent. She is interested in environmental and economic development issues.

Keebler, of Knoxville, is a nuclear electronics technician with Ametek, a manufacturer of electronic devices. He is pursuing a degree in Electrical Engineering from Roane State and is interested in the environmental aspects of the board.

Samaras, of Clinton, is director of community outreach for Covenant Health. She has a master’s degree in Behavioral Psychology and is also a certified mind-body instructor. She is interested in environmental issues.

Whitaker, of Oak Ridge, is currently a subsidy specialist in the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. He has a bachelor’s degree in Health Science/Physical Education and is interested in civic and business issues.

The new members’ first official meeting will be the board’s Annual Planning Meeting in August.

ORSSAB meets the second Wednesday of most months at 6 p.m. at the DOE Information Center, 1 Science.gov Way in Oak Ridge, Tenn. Meetings of the board and its committees are open to the public. For more information, visit ORSSAB’s website, www.energy.gov/orssab or Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ORSSAB. Meetings are recorded and posted to YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/ORSSAB.