Waterloo Wellington signs onto national suicide prevention project, Roots of Hope
From Mental Health Commission of Canada and Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council
CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow, the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) will officially welcome the Waterloo Wellington region as the seventh community to sign onto its national Roots of Hope suicide prevention project.
The five-year partnership aims to significantly reduce suicide rates in the area and will be led by the Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council (WRSPC).
Each year, 4,000 people in Canada take their own lives. Roots of Hope addresses Canada’s often silent and hidden suicide crisis using evidence-informed approaches, including specialized supports for individuals in need, public education and awareness, means safety, research and evaluation and training for community leaders.
In attendance will be representatives from WRSPC, MHCC as well as Here4Hope and the Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network.
|When:
|Tuesday, August 20, 2019
|Time:
|3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. (EST)
|(3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Official Launch and Remarks from the MHCC and participating partners WRSPC and Here4Hope)
|Where:
|750 Coronation Blvd, Cambridge, ON N1R 8E3
Contacts
Relations avec les médias
Commission de la santé mentale du Canada
613-857-0840
media@commissionsantementale.ca
Elisa Brewer-Singh
Executive Director
Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council
519-707-1958 ext 2151
ebrewersingh@lutherwood.ca
If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call Here 24/7 at 1-844-437-3247
