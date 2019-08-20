Twin Doctors Launch Revolutionary New Hair Wipe in Houston

Tru Clean Hair & Scalp Cleansing Wipes

Sisters Doc's Develop the Very First Non-Medicated Disposable Hair Cleansing Wipe with Natural Ingredients for All Hair Types

We wanted to create a quick, efficient natural product that could clean your hair when you don’t have time to shampoo. What we ultimately developed is a product that does so much more for your hair!” — Tru Clean Co-creator, LaShondria Simpson-Camp, MD

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston twin sister doctors LaShondria Simpson-Camp, MD, and Shalondria Simpson, PharmD, are launching a new signature product they developed called Tru Clean Hair & Scalp Cleansing Wipes.

Tru Clean™ Hair Wipes are the very first non-medicated disposable wipes developed using natural ingredients that can be used on all hair types! The wipes were developed Dr. Camp, a board certified General Surgeon and Breast Surgical Oncologist, and her twin sister Dr. Simpson, a Doctor of Pharmacy, to keep the scalp clean of debris and excess oils, while providing essential vitamins and natural ingredients, including biotin (vitamin B7), vitamin B5, vitamin B6, ionic zinc, liposomal vitamin C, vitamin E, and grapefruit seed oil to promote healthy moisturized hair and hair growth.

The physician formulated disposable wipes also decrease itching and flaking, help fight against shedding and breakage, and come in two different formulations (volumizing and moisturizing) to provide the correct balance for excess oil removal, without over drying!

“We are thrilled to be launching this break-through product online and here at our spa (Tru Essence) in Houston," said Tru Clean Co-creator, LaShondria Simpson-Camp, MD. “I had a vision to create a quick and efficient natural product that could clean your scalp and hair when you don’t have time to shampoo and condition. What my sister and I ultimately developed is a product that cleans, moisturizes and does so much more for hair health and style longevity. We can’t wait to introduce Texas, and the world, to these amazing wipes!”

Unlike dry shampoos, Tru Clean™ Hair Wipes remove excess oils, products, and residue from the hair while providing balanced moisture and infusing your scalp with vitamins and minerals that fight against fungal infections, bacterial infections, and hair loss, without leaving a build-up of residue or the need to use a blow dryer for volumizing.

The revolutionary wipes are safe and effective for all hair types, can be used on dry or wet hair, and have an average hair-drying time of less than five minutes after usage.

Doctors Camp and Simpson, who own the Tru Essence luxury cosmetic and medical spa in downtown Houston, debuted the new hair wipe at the Bronner Bros International Beauty Show last weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tru Clean™ Hair & Scalp Cleansing Wipes are available now at https://trucleanhairwipes.com and at Tru Essence Spa, 1725 Main St, Suite 2, in Houston, Texas.

For media inquiries please contact Sherrie Handrinos at SherrieHandrinos@gmail.com or call 734-341-6859.



About Tru Clean™ Hair & Scalp Cleansing Wipes

Tru Clean™ Hair and Scalp Cleansing Wipes were developed by Lashondria Simpson-Camp, MD, a board certified General Surgeon and Breast Surgical Oncologist, after experiencing difficulty keeping her hair and scalp clean while wearing protective styles. Additionally, Dr. Camp noticed that shampooing her hair while wearing protective style decreased the longevity of the style, and took several hours for her hair to completely dry.

With the assistance of her twin sister Shalondria Simpson, PharmD, Dr. Camp was able to compound ingredients that would effectively remove excess oils and debri while leaving the scalp and hair balanced with moisture. She also included ingredients to promote hair growth and decrease itching and flaking. Understanding that hair types are different and require varying amounts of moisture, Dr. Camp has created two different formulations, to provide the correct balance for excess oil removal, without over drying. For more information visit https://trucleanhairwipes.com.



