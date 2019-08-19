Sarepta Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for Golodirsen New Drug Application

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced it had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) seeking accelerated approval of golodirsen injection for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients with a confirmed mutation amenable to exon 53 skipping.

The CRL generally cites two concerns: the risk of infections related to intravenous infusion ports and renal toxicity seen in pre-clinical models of golodirsen and observed following administration of other antisense oligonucleotides. Renal toxicity with golodirsen was observed in pre-clinical models at doses that were ten-fold higher than the dose used in clinical studies. Renal toxicity was not observed in Study 4053-101, on which the application for golodirsen was based.

“We are very surprised to have received the complete response letter this afternoon. Over the entire course of its review, the Agency did not raise any issues suggesting the non-approvability of golodirsen, including the issues that formed the basis of the complete response letter,” said Doug Ingram, president and chief executive officer, Sarepta. “We will work with the Division to address the issues raised in the letter and, to the fullest extent possible, find an expeditious pathway forward for the approval of golodirsen. We know that the patient community is waiting.”

Sarepta will immediately request a meeting with the FDA to determine next steps.

The ESSENCE study (4045-301), a global, randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled study assessing the efficacy and safety of golodirsen and casimersen, our exon-45 skipping agent, is ongoing.

