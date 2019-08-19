LPL Financial Provides Solutions to Make Acquisition and Monetization Easier

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced at its Focus 2019 conference two new solutions designed to help advisors grow and protect the value of their business. Advisors seeking to grow through acquisition will be able to leverage an end-to-end solution designed to make it easier to maneuver through the multiple, complex steps of a deal. In addition, a portfolio of succession solutions are being designed to help advisors protect the value of their business. The two new solutions will build on the resources, expertise and capital available to advisors through LPL’s Advisor Financial Solutions.



Advisors seeking to accelerate their growth by acquiring other practices will be able to leverage a new solution that should make the deal process easier, faster and more cost effective.

“We want to be able to take as much work and complexity as possible off of the advisors’ plates, so they can stay focused on their core business. The M&A process is complex, and without experience, advisors are susceptible to spending unnecessary time and money,” said Greg Cornick, LPL Financial executive vice president, Finance and head of Advisor Financial Solutions. Advisors will have a single point of contact who can guide them through the deal process, including valuation, deal structuring, diligence, contracting and transitioning, with the goal of creating a smooth and cost-effective experience for both buyer and seller.

To help protect the value of an advisor’s business, LPL is developing a portfolio of monetization solutions, providing advisors peace of mind regarding their assets and their family, staff and clients. One solution, which will be available to all LPL advisors, would allow them to monetize their business in the event of an unplanned exit. Additionally, advisors will be able to access capital and resources to help them plan their succession or be able to monetize their business when they are ready.

Advisors also have access to capital from LPL to pursue their growth goals. With competitive terms and flexibility, advisors can access growth and acquisition loans. Lines of credit are available to advisors leveraging CFO Solutions, part of LPL’s suite of Business Solutions, which partners advisors with an LPL expert for financial planning and ongoing management of their business.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA / SIPC.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company's future results and customer service, including its success in delivering solutions to make acquisitions and monetization easier for LPL advisors in the future, as well as any other statements that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's historical performance and its plans and expectations as of August 19, 2019. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees that the future results, plans or expectations expressed or implied by the Company will be achieved. Matters subject to forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including economic, legislative, regulatory, competitive, and other factors, which may cause actual financial or operating results, or the timing of events, to be materially different than those expressed or implied. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include: execution of the Company’s plans and its success in realizing the benefits expected to result from its initiatives and programs, including its customer service and technology initiatives; and the other factors set forth in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent SEC filing. Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release, even if its estimates change, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date.



