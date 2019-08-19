iQIYI Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB7.1 billion (US$1.0 billion 1 ), representing a 15% increase from the same period in 2018.

), representing a 15% increase from the same period in 2018. Operating loss was RMB1.9 billion (US$272.6 million) and operating loss margin was 26%, compared to operating loss of RMB1.3 billion and operating loss margin of 22% in the same period in 2018.

Net loss attributable to iQIYI was RMB2.3 billion (US$339.0 million), compared to net loss attributable to iQIYI of RMB2.1 billion in the same period in 2018. Diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB3.22 (US$0.49).

The number of total subscribing members was 100.5 million as of June 30, 2019, 98.9% of whom were paying subscribing members. This compares to 67.1 million of total subscribing members as of June 30, 2018, up 50% year over year.

“We are pleased to report another solid quarter of performance highlighted by our total subscribing members surpassing 100 million, marking a historic milestone for the Company,” commented Dr. Yu Gong, Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer of iQIYI. “We further solidified our market leadership position across various operating metrics, and strengthened our product matrix that generates strong synergies across our platform. We remain committed to our strategy of enhancing production capabilities of high quality original content and advancing our AI technology innovation in content production, distribution and monetization. With the fast development of China’s entertainment industry and the approaching 5G commercialization, we are confident in our growth prospects and look forward to capturing the enormous opportunities ahead to grow in tandem with our users, partners, and investors.

“We achieved continued revenue growth in the second quarter despite some recent challenges facing our industry,” commented Mr. Xiaodong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of iQIYI. “Our membership business generated solid growth with subscription revenues increasing 38% year-over-year, driven by our strong content slate during the quarter. As our IP-centered diversification strategy grows to scale, we are constantly expanding the scope of our value-added services and pursuing better monetization. We believe our long-term growth landscape remains intact, and we will continue to invest in our original content and technology which serve as the dual engines to drive our future growth.”

Footnote:

[1] This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate as of June 28, 2019, in The City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues reached RMB7.1 billion (US$1.0 billion), representing a 15% increase from the same period in 2018.

Membership services revenue was RMB3.4 billion (US$497.1 million), representing a 38% increase from the same period in 2018. The increase resulted from the solid growth in the number of subscribing members, driven by our premium content, especially our original hits, as well as various operational initiatives during the quarter.

Online advertising services revenue was RMB2.2 billion (US$320.6 million), down 16% year over year, mainly due to the challenging macroeconomic environment in China, the delay of certain content launches and slower-than-expected recovery of our in-feed advertising.

Content distribution revenue was RMB517.9 million (US$75.4 million), representing a 4% decrease from the same period in 2018 due to the delay of certain content launches during the quarter.

Other revenues were RMB979.2 million (US$142.6 million), representing an 82% increase from the same period in 2018. The increase was driven by strong performance across various vertical business lines, especially the robust growth of our game business after the acquisition of Skymoons.

Cost of revenues was RMB7.0 billion (US$1.0 billion), representing a 14% increase from the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily driven by higher content costs as well as other cost items. Content costs as a component of cost of revenues were RMB5.0 billion (US$731.9 million), representing a 7% increase from the same period in 2018.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.3 billion (US$196.1 million), representing a 42% increase from the same period in 2018. This was primarily due to higher marketing spending on game business and increased share-based compensation expenses associated with the acquisition of Skymoons.

Research and development expenses were RMB654.6 million (US$95.4 million), representing a 48% increase from the same period in 2018, primarily due to the increase of personnel-related compensation expenses.

Operating loss was RMB1.9 billion (US$272.6 million), compared to operating loss of RMB1.3 billion in the same period in 2018. Operating loss margin was 26%, compared to operating loss margin of 22% in the same period in 2018.

Total other expense was RMB426.7 million (US$62.2 million), compared to total other expense of RMB768.3 million during the same period of 2018. The year-over-year variance was a combined result of less foreign exchange loss due to the fluctuation of exchange rate between Renminbi and the U.S. dollar, and increased interest expenses associated with our financing activities.

Loss before income taxes was RMB2.3 billion (US$334.8 million), compared to loss before income taxes of RMB2.1 billion in the same period in 2018.

Income tax expense was RMB5.8 million (US$0.8 million), compared to income tax expense of RMB4.9 million in the same period in 2018.

Net loss attributable to iQIYI was RMB2.3 billion (US$339.0 million), compared to net loss attributable to iQIYI of RMB2.1 billion in the same period in 2018. Diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB3.22 (US$0.49) for the second quarter of 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB16.4 billion (US$2.4 billion).

Financial Guidance

For the third quarter of 2019, iQIYI expects total net revenues to be between RMB7.21 billion (US$1.03 billion2) and RMB7.63 billion (US$1.09 billion), representing a 4% to 10% increase from the same period in 2018. This forecast reflects iQIYI's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainty.

Footnote:

[2] The translations from RMB to U.S. dollars for the expected revenues in the third quarter of 2019 are made at a rate of RMB7.0 to US$1.0, the rounded noon buying rate as of August 8, 2019, in The City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. We make no representation that any Renminbi or U.S. dollar amounts could have been, or could be, converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at this rate, or any particular rate, or at all.

Conference Call Information

iQIYI's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM on August 19, 2019, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 AM on August 20, 2019, Beijing Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International +65 67135090 China 4006 208038 US +1 845 675 0437 UK +44 2036 214779 Hong Kong +852 3018 6771 Passcode: 4885756

A telephone replay of the call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through August 27, 2019.



Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in +61 2 8199 0299 Passcode: 4885756

A live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.iqiyi.com.



About iQIYI , Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI’s platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, online literature, talent agency and e-commerce etc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Financial Guidance and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as iQIYI's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. iQIYI may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about iQIYI's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: iQIYI's strategies; iQIYI's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; iQIYI's ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; changes in iQIYI's revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and iQIYI undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

iQIYI, Inc.

+ 86 10 8264 6585

ir@qiyi.com





iQIYI, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Membership services 2,474,474 3,445,343 3,412,349 4,569,459 6,857,692 Online advertising services 2,617,507 2,119,433 2,200,682 4,728,177 4,320,115 Content distribution 539,359 467,861 517,939 806,029 985,800 Others 538,891 957,282 979,211 943,871 1,936,493 Total revenues 6,170,231 6,989,919 7,110,181 11,047,536 14,100,100 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (6,106,729 ) (7,277,196 ) (6,980,957 ) (10,954,948 ) (14,258,153 ) Selling, general and administrative (949,934 ) (1,140,611 ) (1,346,324 ) (1,654,171 ) (2,486,935 ) Research and development (441,482 ) (598,072 ) (654,601 ) (828,811 ) (1,252,673 ) Total operating costs and expenses (7,498,145 ) (9,015,879 ) (8,981,882 ) (13,437,930 ) (17,997,761 ) Operating loss (1,327,914 ) (2,025,960 ) (1,871,701 ) (2,390,394 ) (3,897,661 ) Other expense Interest income 25,615 65,097 130,721 30,341 195,818 Interest expenses (9,562 ) (135,247 ) (247,762 ) (17,887 ) (383,009 ) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net (777,968 ) 328,035 (306,117 ) (303,813 ) 21,918 Loss from equity method investments (896 ) (34,535 ) (38,112 ) (995 ) (72,647 ) Other (expense)/income, net (5,468 ) (12,224 ) 34,593 190,312 22,369 Total other (expense)/income, net (768,279 ) 211,126 (426,677 ) (102,042 ) (215,551 ) Loss before income taxes (2,096,193 ) (1,814,834 ) (2,298,378 ) (2,492,436 ) (4,113,212 ) Income tax expense (4,858 ) (7,443 ) (5,776 ) (5,367 ) (13,219 ) Net loss (2,101,051 ) (1,822,277 ) (2,304,154 ) (2,497,803 ) (4,126,431 ) Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,120 ) (8,301 ) 23,291 (5,179 ) 14,990 Net loss attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (2,096,931 ) (1,813,976 ) (2,327,445 ) (2,492,624 ) (4,141,421 ) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred shares (9,627 ) - - (298,990 ) - Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (2,106,558 ) (1,813,976 ) (2,327,445 ) (2,791,614 ) (4,141,421 ) Net loss per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares: Basic (0.43 ) (0.36 ) (0.46 ) (1.05 ) (0.81 ) Diluted (0.43 ) (0.36 ) (0.46 ) (1.05 ) (0.81 ) Net loss per ADS (1 ADS equals 7 Class A ordinary shares): Basic (3.01 ) (2.52 ) (3.22 ) (7.35 ) (5.67 ) Diluted (3.01 ) (2.52 ) (3.22 ) (7.35 ) (5.67 ) Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares used in net loss per share computation: Basic 4,931,100,562 5,083,030,810 5,102,652,726 2,651,903,354 5,092,895,972 Diluted 4,931,100,562 5,083,030,810 5,102,652,726 2,651,903,354 5,092,895,972





iQIYI, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In RMB thousands)

December 31, June 30, 2018 2019 RMB RMB (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,586,405 5,427,362 Restricted cash 2,174,042 2,196,656 Short-term investments 6,061,832 8,817,980 Accounts receivable 2,889,234 3,046,343 Prepayments and other assets 2,696,381 3,864,062 Amounts due from related parties 281,710 312,232 Licensed copyrights, net 1,163,839 1,176,403 Total current assets 19,853,443 24,841,038 Non-current assets: Fixed assets, net 1,618,147 1,811,313 Long-term investments 2,572,040 2,553,252 Deferred tax assets, net 23,873 23,873 Licensed copyrights, net 6,640,910 6,043,029 Intangible assets, net 1,678,193 1,445,553 Produced content, net 3,736,063 4,483,123 Prepayments and other assets 4,695,883 4,467,330 Operating lease assets - 532,645 Goodwill 3,888,346 3,888,346 Amounts due from related parties 52,800 154,600 Total non-current assets 24,906,255 25,403,064 Total assets 44,759,698 50,244,102 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts and notes payable 10,162,366 9,583,950 Amounts due to related parties 692,390 1,204,727 Customer advances and deferred revenue 2,195,283 2,295,522 Short-term loans 3,046,449 4,017,485 Long-term loans, current portion 83,720 353,386 Operating lease liabilities, current portion - 137,926 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,632,148 3,850,910 Total current liabilities 19,812,356 21,443,906 Non-current liabilities: Long-term loans 644,169 384,462 Convertible senior notes 4,712,284 11,918,836 Deferred tax liabilities 96,405 69,964 Amounts due to related parties 1,281,370 1,142,912 Operating lease liabilities - 209,745 Other non-current liabilities 57,551 56,022 Total non-current liabilities 6,791,779 13,781,941 Total liabilities 26,604,135 35,225,847 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 321 323 Additional paid-in capital 39,666,150 40,696,243 Accumulated deficit (23,509,486 ) (27,650,907 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,879,946 1,837,517 Non-controlling interests 118,632 135,079 Total shareholders’ equity 18,155,563 15,018,255 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 44,759,698 50,244,102



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.