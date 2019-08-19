Inertia Resources Launches New Foundation to Help Struggling Families Pay Utility Bills

Low Income Families Can Get Relief Through New Inertia Foundation Energy Grants

Having been in the energy business for 16 years, I’ve seen the financial hardships lower income families face in states like Massachusetts. The Foundation will help bring relief to those families.” — Demorian Linton, Principal Owner of Inertia Resources

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston-based Inertia Resources, Inc., one of the fastest growing energy consulting firms in the country, today announced the launch of the Inertia Foundation, a philanthropic initiative dedicated to assisting low income families with payment of their electric and gas bills.

The mission of the Inertia Foundation is to help as many low income families as possible in the Greater Boston Area, and markets across the country, avoid utility shutoff’s by providing charitable financial assistance to keep their gas and electric services turned on.

The Foundation is offering an Energy Bill Grant to families facing hardships or utility shutoff’s due to non-payment, with an initial launch program that will help pay the bills for one family each month. As the Foundation develops, the program will launch fundraising initiatives and events, and seek business partners, to help keep the power and gas going for as many families as possible.

“Rising utility bills are really affecting families with limited resources,” said Demorian Linton, Principal Owner of Inertia Resources, Inc. “I’ve been in the energy business for 16 years and I’ve seen the financial hardships lower income families face in states like Massachusetts, where the winters are cold and utility rates have increased 94% in the last five years. We are launching the Foundation to make a difference in the communities we serve and ensure that there are resources available to help local families take care of utility bills they would not otherwise be able to afford.”

The Foundation has set up a simple nomination form on the Inertia Resources website to make participation easy for families in need. To nominate a family for an Inertia Foundation Energy Bill Grant, please visit https://InertiaResourcesinc.com.

Inertia Resources, Inc., is currently providing all the charitable funding for the Foundation start-up and monthly recipients in all markets. The energy consulting firm has filed an application with the Internal Revenue Service for 501(c)3 tax-exempt status for the Inertia Foundation, to encourage tax-deductible contributions that will help fund utility bill grants for as many local families as possible.

Inertia Resources, Inc., is one of the only premium brokers of electricity in the country for two of the largest U.S. energy companies. The company’s main office is located in Boston, Massachusetts, with on-site energy consultants in 11 additional states across the US.

For media inquiries and more information please contact Sherrie Handrinos at SherrieHandrinos@gmail.com or call 734-341-6859.

About Inertia Resources

Inertia Resources is a premium energy broker built to give businesses and consumers nationwide the best pricing and options to reduce rising energy costs and boost their bottom line. As one of the only preferred premium brokers in the United States, Inertia works exclusively with a small handful of top tier energy providers, including the two largest suppliers in the country (Engie and Direct Energy), to offer the best pricing and competitive market management for customers for the lifetime of their business.

Inertia’s senior brokerage staff has over 50 years of deregulation experience. The company prides itself on personal service, with on-site agents in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Maryland, Connecticut, New York, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Texas. In 2018, Inertia Resources helped 2,500 US businesses, including New Balance, the Boston Celtics and the Boston Bruins, save $4.2 Million in energy costs.

For more information visit https://inertiaresourcesinc.com.



