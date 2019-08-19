Infocon Systems Solves a Major EDI Compliance Issue for NC Works, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infocon Systems announced today the successful EDI implementation for one of its key customers NC Works, Inc . The company leveraged Infocon Systems’ ability to take every challenge as an opportunity and create a seamless solution for its customers for over 30 years.



NC Works, Inc. was mandated by some of its customers to add a special QR Code to their GS1-128 compliance labels. These labels store important product information critical for process efficiency. The company was also required to send EDI 856s (Advance Shipping Notices) to five of its non-EDI trading partners. The company’s previous EDI provider was unable to satisfy these specific compliance requirements because multiple customizations were needed in creating the QR code on shipping labels and packing slips for both the EDI and non-EDI trading partners. The company needed a comprehensive one-stop solution that addressed both of these issues.

Infocon Systems’ designed a custom solution for NC Works which involved developing web-based customized packing slips and QR code labels for them. Also, the data imported from the EDI 856s is used to print compliant packing slips and shipping labels. For the non-EDI trading partners, NC Works sends Infocon Systems CSV files with all the relevant information. Our solution then converts the CSV files into EDI 856 files using an extensive mapping process. The EDI 856s are then sent to the respective trading partners. “At Infocon Systems, we take great pride in developing custom and specialized solutions for companies based on their specific needs, and the NC Works success story is just another example of that,” said Kush Nijhawan, Vice President at Infocon Systems.

The company’s EDI process was significantly streamlined and expedited enabling a seamless flow of transactions. NC Works is now able to comply with the specific compliance requirements of their customers and trade smoothly by creating EDI 856s, printing the QR code labels and packing slips in less than half the time it was taking using their previous EDI system. “The Infocon EDI program is much easier to work with than any other program we have used. The process of uploading information and changing information on the fly is painless. The textile industry has been moving toward the use of QR Codes in production and on the shipping labels. Infocon took this challenge and helped us meet our customer’s QR Code requirements. We are very happy with Infocon being able to tailor the program to our specific needs and quickly fix any issues that came up,” said Julie Cobbs, Materials Supervisor at NC Works, Inc.

About NC Works, Inc.

Based in Franklin, Ohio, NC Works Inc. has manufactured high-quality, affordable, non-woven materials for auto makers Toyota, Lexus and Honda for over 8 years. The company also has an in-house laboratory to perform any tests required for automotive textiles. For more information, visit http://ncworksinc.com/index.html .

About Infocon Systems

Infocon Systems is an established EDI solutions company providing a fully managed, easy to use Cloud-based platform and B2B integration into your core business applications. Headquartered in Louisville, KY and backed by a dedicated team of experts for over 30 years, Infocon has been connecting EDI partners with their customers and suppliers, while maintaining seamless workflows to make your transaction processing the most efficient. Infocon’s friendly and knowledgeable support team offers 24/7 follow-up, and allows Infocon to make a difference where it matters the most. For more information, visit https://www.infoconn.com/ and contact us at sales@infoconn.com.

